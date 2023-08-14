Swimmer struck, seriously injured by boat on lake in Vermont, officials say

A swimmer was seriously injured when she was struck by a boat on Lake Champlain in Vermont on Sunday night, authorities said.
Lydia Vorsteveld, 61, of Bridport, Vt. suffered “suspected life-threatening injuries” when she was struck by the vessel shortly before 7:57 p.m. as she was swimming in Arnold Bay in the town of Panton, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
She was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.
Troopers arrested the operator of the vessel, 49-year-old Gerard J. Vorsteveld of Panton, Vt., for suspicion of boating under the influence, police said.
Advertisement
He was taken to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court at a later date, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.