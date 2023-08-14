Swimmer struck, seriously injured by boat on lake in Vermont, officials say

A swimmer was seriously injured when she was struck by a boat on Lake Champlain in Vermont on Sunday night, authorities said.

Lydia Vorsteveld, 61, of Bridport, Vt. suffered “suspected life-threatening injuries” when she was struck by the vessel shortly before 7:57 p.m. as she was swimming in Arnold Bay in the town of Panton, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

She was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.