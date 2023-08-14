Taunton man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision in Raynham

A Taunton man was flown to a hospital after a head-on collision that involved three vehicles and injured another driver in Raynham on Sunday night, officials said.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. near a post office on Route 138, where officers found a gray Ford Focus, a green Nissan Rogue SUV, and a yellow Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been involved in the collision, the Raynham police and fire departments said in a statement, which did not describe how the incident occurred.
The driver of the Focus, a 20-year-old man from Taunton whose name was not released, was trapped inside the compact car and had to be extricated by firefighters, the statement said. He was taken to a Walmart parking lot on Route 138, where he was placed in a medical helicopter and flown to Rhode Island hospital in Providence, officials said.
The driver of the F-150, a 58-year-old man who is also from Taunton, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, officials said.
The driver of the Nissan was described as a 45-year-old woman from Easton. She declined to be taken to the hospital, officials said.
The crash is under investigation by the Raynham Police Department. Police asked anyone with information or surveillance video related to the crash to call the department at 508-824-2716.
