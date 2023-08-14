Taunton man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision in Raynham

A Taunton man was flown to a hospital after a head-on collision that involved three vehicles and injured another driver in Raynham on Sunday night, officials said.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. near a post office on Route 138, where officers found a gray Ford Focus, a green Nissan Rogue SUV, and a yellow Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been involved in the collision, the Raynham police and fire departments said in a statement, which did not describe how the incident occurred.

The driver of the Focus, a 20-year-old man from Taunton whose name was not released, was trapped inside the compact car and had to be extricated by firefighters, the statement said. He was taken to a Walmart parking lot on Route 138, where he was placed in a medical helicopter and flown to Rhode Island hospital in Providence, officials said.