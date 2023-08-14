Two adults dead, several children hurt in Springfield shooting following violent week in city

“It is preliminary and too early now to give any significant details,” Gulluni said, according to video of the briefing posted online by NBC10 Boston . “I will confirm that there was a number of victims. Some of those victims were minors, and they are undergoing care at a nearby hospital.”

The shooting was reported at 176 Berkshire Ave. Monday afternoon, officials said in a news briefing at the scene. Little information about the killings was released, but Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that authorities were investigating “a homicide situation,” a suspect was dead, and there was no threat to the public.

Two people are dead and and an unspecified number of children were injured and taken to a hospital following a shooting at a Springfield home on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting came shortly after Springfield officials convened an earlier news conference to discuss a recent uptick of gun violence in the city, with four people killed in separate shootings over the past week.

On Saturday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of State and Dresden streets at 9:20 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Springfield Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Earlier Saturday, around 2:35 a.m., police were called to Boston Road and Parker Street for a report of a car crash and a person shot. A man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds, and he later died at the scene, police said. A woman who was driving was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.

On Thursday, a man was shot on the 500 block of East Columbus Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Responding officers provided first aid before he was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Four days earlier, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hancock and Union streets. A man was found suffering a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital, police said.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said the homicides “have been targeted and are believed to be unrelated to one another.”

Authorities on Monday said investigators have been making progress in each investigation.

“It’s been a long weekend for the homicide unit, but they’re doing a heck of a job,” Springfield Deputy Police Chief Steve Kent said at the news conference earlier Monday.

Prior to the shooting on Berkshire Avenue Monday afternoon, Kent said the city had seen 22 homicides this year and half had been “cleared,” meaning that there was an arrest, the offender died, or the homicide was deemed justifiable, such as in an act of self-defense.

Kent said police have seized 214 guns off the streets of Springfield and have seen an increase in fully automatic weapons and homemade “ghost guns,” which are untraceable.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said city officials will continue discussing ways to address the rise in gun violence in a meeting with community stakeholders on Thursday.

Deputy Police Chief Lawrence Akers said the rise in violence is not an indication that the city “is falling apart.”

“It’s just some bad actors that are doing some very bad things, and trust me, we will put a stop to it,” he said.

