UMass Boston student falls from boat into Boston Harbor during university reception

The student, whose identity was not released, was pulled to safety by another passing boat, Lehman said.

A reception was being held on the M/V Columbia Point for university students who had completed summer jobs with the City of Boston when the student fell during a tour of the harbor, DeWayne Lehman, a university spokesperson, said in a statement.

A UMass Boston student fell from a boat into Boston Harbor during a floating university reception on Friday afternoon, according to university officials.

UMass Boston police went to the Fox Point Boat Dock at about 2:30 p.m. in response to the incident, Lehman said. According to a redacted police report provided by the university, the student fell off the top deck of the vessel into a “deep-watered” part of the harbor.

Advertisement

“UMass Boston Police and University Health Services staff responded to the incident, examining the student for possible injuries and encouraging him to complete a full evaluation at a local hospital,” Lehman said. “After the Health Services exam, the student returned home.”

The vessel was cleared for service by the US Coast Guard after the unversity suspended its operations pending a Coast Guard inspection, which was held Saturday, according to Lehman. The Coast Guard also interviewed university staff who were involved in the incident, he added.

“UMass Boston will conduct a full investigation of this incident in the days ahead,” Lehman said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.