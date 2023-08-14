What is Victory Day? And why is Rhode Island the only state to observe it?

The day is meant to honor the millions of Americans who served during the war. In Rhode Island, there are 1,033 living WWII veterans, according to a 2022 survey from the National World War II Museum.

The day has been recognized as a state holiday since 1948 — three years after Japan surrendered to the US on Aug. 14, 1945 , marking the end of World War II. It’s among the state’s 10 legal holidays , when most state, city, and town offices are closed for the day.

For three-quarters of a century, the second Monday in August has marked Victory Day in Rhode Island, which is the only state in the country to close down its public offices to observe the holiday.

But why is it unique to the Ocean State? Here’s what to know about the state holiday, now in its 75th year.

What is Victory Day?

Victory Day is an annual holiday that marks when Japan surrendered to the US, following two atomic bombs — one in Hiroshima on August 6, and another on Nagasaki three days later — being dropped on the country. The holiday was established in Rhode Island and Arkansas three years later. Rhode Island is the only remaining state to recognize the day as a state holiday. (Arkansas dropped Victory Day in 1975, after lawmakers established a new list of legal holidays.)

Why is Rhode Island the only state that observes Victory Day?

Many considered Rhode Island to be at the center of the American war effort during World War II. Roughly 92,000 Rhode Islanders served in the war and almost 2,200 of them were killed, according to Dr. Patrick Conley, the state’s historian laureate, who discussed the holiday’s significance in an interview with WPRI.

Veteran groups in Rhode Island had been pushing for a World War II federal holiday as early as 1946. Two years later, Rhode Island’s General Assembly passed a bill, sponsored by state Representative Richard Windsor, a long-serving East Providence Republican, to designate August 14 as a state holiday. The legislature changed the law in the late 1960s to make it the second Monday in August.

Rhode Island had a notable naval presence during the war. Three future presidents, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, all trained in Rhode Island during the war. The local manufacturing industry was also highly involved, supplying everything from ships to blankets, according to WPRI.

Why is there controversy surrounding Victory Day?

Victory Day has a legacy of incorrectly being referred to as V-J Day, or Victory over Japan Day, which many argue negatively affects the state’s Japanese-American citizens. There have been many efforts to overturn the holiday. In 2020, a petition garnered nearly 300 signatures.

“The argument that the official name ‘Victory Day’ is not explicitly about Japan is a poor attempt to gloss over the fact that its origins are firmly rooted in V-J Day,” the petition’s online campaign read. “WWII unarguably had a unique impact on Rhode Island due to the number of soldiers sent to war and the amount of equipment and goods manufactured for the war.”

Throughout the years, legislators have also argued the holiday puts the state businesses at a disadvantage, as they can’t compete with businesses in bordering states that do not observe the holiday.

Legislation was also recently filed to change the name of the holiday to “Peace and Remembrance Day.” Rhode Island Senator Meghan Kallman, a Pawtucket democrat, and state Representative Jennifer Stewart sponsored the bill.

“We should not be memorializing via racial definitions, especially something as huge as war, particularly World War II,” Kallman said, adding that the legislation will be a “next year project,” since the senate is out of session.

“Victory over Japan as a concept is incredibly outdated,” Kallman said. “I think we can do better, and I think it’s way past time we do better.”

Kallman said she believes a war memorial and remembrance day remain appropriate.

“I think we should keep the holiday. The proposal is to change the framing of that remembrance ...to something inclusive and universal and does sincere justice to the legacy of war,” she said.

What’s open and closed?

In addition to most city, state, and town offices being closed, state courts in Rhode Island are also closed, and services like trash collection are postponed to Tuesday. Rhode Island public transit operates on a Sunday schedule for the day.Federal offices, including US Postal Mail Service, remain open.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.