There may only be one reason Trump is running for president again. And after Georgia, it might not matter.

Early on, he would go weeks between campaign events. He offers few new policy ideas or hints of what he wants to do if reelected.

There’s a logic to it, given how he’s conducted his campaign. Trump’s decision to announce his campaign much earlier than typical was seen by some as a proactive move against upcoming indictments -- like the one a Georgia grand jury delivered Monday night .

From the day Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign last November there were already cynics claiming that his primary goal wasn’t actually to run for president but rather to keep himself out of jail.

So it didn’t come out of nowhere when former US representative Will Hurd, a rival for the Republican nomination, declared in Iowa last month that, “Donald Trump is not even running to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and in 2020. Donald Trump is running for president in order for him to stay out of jail.”

The argument went like this: If Trump were a candidate for president, it would make the decision to charge him harder for prosecutors. And if they charged him anyway, he could claim the charges were simply political stunts to block him from winning.

Additionally, if he were charged with federal crimes, he could try, if reelected president, to pardon himself.

Indeed, in the months after his declaration, Trump would be charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. Federal charges followed over alleged mishandling of classified documents and his role in the Jan. 6 attacks. If convicted in those last two cases, he could spend the rest of his life in jail. That is, unless he won the presidency and pardoned himself.

The charges in Georgia, however, blow the lid off everything.

The indictment released Monday night details dozens of alleged acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state.

Like with the New York case, the charges in Georgia are in state court, which a president cannot pardon. But that’s just the beginning of the problems these new charges might pose for Trump.

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe has characterized the Georgia case as “hard to wiggle out of.” There is, after all, an audio recording of Trump asking state election officials to alter the vote on his behalf.

Additionally, state law says one cannot be considered for a pardon until five years after a sentence is completed. Furthermore, a pardon is granted by an independent board, not just by a stroke of a pen by a Republican governor.

Finally, it’s possible Trump’s Georgia case will be televised. While Trump generally enjoys appearing on TV, a lengthy trial laying out an argument that he tried to influence election results likely doesn’t help him in a general election.

In other words, if Trump really is running for president to avoid going to jail, it may not matter if he’s found guilty in Georgia.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.