All-electric new construction should become the norm

My husband and I recently added geothermal heat and cooling to our 1960s-era ranch house — making it fully electric. Our solar panels provide much of the power we need and we hope to add more.

When our house was built, it had radiant heating in the floors, powered by an oil burner. Central air conditioning was never even considered for the homes in our neighborhood.

Now it’s 2023, and it is clear that air conditioning, even here in New England, is a must. Thousands of older homes will need to be retrofitted, like ours, to decrease reliance on fossil fuels and to keep them cool. New buildings will face climate realities that will require rapid changes — away from fossil fuels and toward efficient electric systems, ready for hot summers.