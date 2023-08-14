My husband and I recently added geothermal heat and cooling to our 1960s-era ranch house — making it fully electric. Our solar panels provide much of the power we need and we hope to add more.
When our house was built, it had radiant heating in the floors, powered by an oil burner. Central air conditioning was never even considered for the homes in our neighborhood.
Now it’s 2023, and it is clear that air conditioning, even here in New England, is a must. Thousands of older homes will need to be retrofitted, like ours, to decrease reliance on fossil fuels and to keep them cool. New buildings will face climate realities that will require rapid changes — away from fossil fuels and toward efficient electric systems, ready for hot summers.
All new homes should be heated and cooled with electricity, no matter where they are in Massachusetts (”State must electrify new construction in every community to meet climate change goals,” Opinion, Aug. 7). The limit on the number of communities in the Municipal Fossil Fuel Free Building Demonstration Program should be lifted and all-electric new construction should become the norm in our Commonwealth.
Mary Memmott
Framingham