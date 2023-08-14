Summer reading: From politics to ‘STEMinist’ romance

Russell’s book gave me a great deal of insight into Kennedy’s thinking — and a fierce desire to escape what that might mean for presidential politics in 2024. With that as motivation, I picked up “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood from a pile of books my daughter was reading during our vacation. According to its Amazon summary, it’s about “rival physicists” who “collide in a vortex of academic feuds and fake dating shenanigans.” The Washington Post calls Hazelwood, who writes under a pseudonym, “the reigning queen of STEM romance,” an emerging category that features women in science.

Advertisement

Having spent far too much time reading political memoirs and exposes, I am late to the “STEMinist” genre and to this popular author, who has written two other books about brainy women in love. According to a representative at Penguin Random House, Hazelwood was born in Italy, holds a PhD in neuroscience, and has worked as a professor of neuroscience. I wanted to ask the author if happiness for a brilliant woman in STEM still means a happy ending with a man, but, according to her publisher, she’s traveling and unavailable for comment.

In “Love, Theoretically,” the protagonist, Elsie Hannaway, is a theoretical physicist with a low-paying job as an adjunct professor — so low-paying that she has a second job where she is paid to be a fake girlfriend. Then comes an opportunity to interview for a tenure track position at MIT. As it turns out, Jack Smith, a moody, experimental physicist who sits on the MIT hiring committee, is also the older brother of Hannaway’s favorite client and is understandably confused by her dual identities. Add to that the back-stabbing subterfuge of academic hiring, heightened by sexism in the world of STEM, and you have the recipe for what turns into steamy sex and a happy ending. Elsie does not get the job at MIT. But she does get Jack and a job at Harvard.

Advertisement

Which led me to wonder: Shouldn’t a coveted spot in academia be enough to make Elsie’s stomach do flip-flops? If Jack, not Elsie, were the poorly paid adjunct who ended up in his dream job, would he also need to end up with a moody female MIT professor in order to feel complete? To my millennial daughter, such questions are just another a sign of baby boomer overthinking. After all, I wanted to escape reality, which is what romance novels are all about.

According to the website “Romance Writers of America,” the two basic elements of the genre include “a central love story and an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending.” Sales of these books, which are traditionally geared toward female readers, are hotter than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic and BookTok said to be the drivers. Since the pandemic, the news has only gotten more depressing, and, as The Washington Post recently reported, a growing number of people are trying to tune it out. I feel their pain. Why not pick sex and love over war in Ukraine, wild fires in Maui, Donald Trump, and Hunter Biden?

Advertisement

Still, “Love, Theoretically” isn’t total escape. While the sexual tension between Elsie and Jack is, of course, a major part of the plot, this book was spot on about sexism in the workplace, the huge egos that populate academia, and the suffering of adjunct professors. There’s also nerdy scientific talk about the divisions between theoretical and experimental physicists and a great classroom scene between Elsie and an obnoxious student who challenges her. In the end, it turns out the MIT hiring search was a sham, which also adds a nice touch of workplace reality. The job was always going to another brilliant woman, who is a friend of Jack’s. But the other woman is gay so she’s not a romantic rival, and she ends up helping Elsie get the job at Harvard. OK, that part does fall into the escapist category.

From “Love, Theoretically,” I escaped to “Beach Read” by best-selling author Emily Henry. It’s a story about a writer of books with happy endings who hits a wall when she finds out about her late father’s affair with another woman. She ends up living in a lake house next to a guy who happens to be an author of serious books and also has a writing block. To clear their heads, they decide to switch genres. Before you know it, she’s smitten by his sexy eyes, messy hair, and wrinkly T-shirts. There’s passionate sex, love, and another happy ending, although I’m predicting that in any sequel, his disheveled appearance might be grounds for future discord.

Advertisement

But that’s nothing compared with the discord of today’s politics. Escapism definitely has its charms.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.