The foundation of a liberal arts education is mighty

As a graduate of Dickinson College 55 years ago, I found that the presidents of the colleges cited in “To study the humanities, or not to study them” (Page A1, Aug. 11) only start to explain the value of a liberal arts education.

I have seen how a liberal arts and sciences education is the foundation for almost any career, from law and medicine to accounting and data analytics engineer. Whether a graduate majors in biology or history, in environmental science or political science, in mathematics or economics, there is a thread that connects the natural sciences with the humanities and social sciences. Rather than being siloed with a marketable skill toward a specific career as an 18-year-old, the liberal arts graduate is armed in addition with intellectual agility, ethical grounding, and intercultural understanding, all critical to success in a rapidly changing global environment.