Free food for all who need it

“Free school lunch, at last” (Metro, Aug 6) celebrates having public schools provide free lunch for all schoolchildren. But here’s a better use for the “new surtax on incomes over $1 million”: provide free food for all poor people regardless of age rather than for all schoolchildren regardless of family wealth. The problem of kids not “taking advantage because they were embarrassed to be seen as poor” can be avoided by having all schoolchildren sign up for their school lunches and sending bills only to families above a certain income level.

“Our country seems set up to make life needlessly difficult for millions of families,” the column laments. It is time to get away from the widespread bigotry of supposing that difficulties faced by childless adults matter less than those of children and families.