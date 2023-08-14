A televised Trump trial would undermine our legal system

It is unquestionable that the upcoming criminal trial concerning former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our nation’s history, and every American should care. Yet the notion that televising the trial would be in the public’s best interests, as argued in “Trump trial should be televised” (Opinion, Aug. 10), I find to be overly optimistic.
It is improbable that a criminal trial, or even a conviction, would be capable of changing the hearts of Republicans, especially when so few even acknowledge the severity of Trump’s actions. Even as the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 select committee broadcast their hearings to the public last summer, public opinion with respect to his culpability remained split along party lines. People simply see what they wish to see.
And let’s not forget the antics of the defendant himself. Throughout the former president’s four years in office, he eschewed the notion of decorum at every turn, consistently lambasting “fake news” and using debates, once a tool for candidates to meaningfully articulate their policies, as a space for vicious personal attacks and name-calling. If cameras are introduced in his trial, there’s simply too great a risk that Trump will play to them and to his base — and undermine our legal system even further.
Ravin Bhatia
Brookline