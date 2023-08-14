Acquired as a stopgap, Pablo Reyes is making a case to stick with the Red Sox

Swept at home by Toronto Aug. 4-6, the Red Sox opened a four-game series against Kansas City last Monday sitting five games behind the Blue Jays for the final AL wild-card spot. In the opener, Reyes almost singlehandedly sustained Boston’s offense — singling, stealing, and scoring the Sox’ first run before doubling to knock in the second — before coming up in the ninth with two outs and the bases loaded in a tie game.

The worst team in baseball left Pablo Reyes off its roster. Without him, the Red Sox might have been out of the playoff hunt come Tuesday, when they begin a 10-game road trip at Nationals Park.

Though lauded as a patient hitter by his teammates and coaches, Reyes swung at the first strike he saw from Royals righthander Carlos Hernández, ripping a 98-m.p.h. fastball off the foul pole in left for a grand slam. It was his first big league home run since Sept. 5, 2021, and it touched off a stretch in which the Sox won five of seven games, cutting the gap with Toronto to three games.

“He’s really provided quite a bit of spark for us, whether it’s at the top of the order or at the bottom,” said first baseman Triston Casas. “He gives a quality at-bat every time, and I think we all feed off his energy, for sure.”

On the eve of Trevor Story’s long-awaited season debut, the Sox finally found game-changing production at shortstop — from a soft-hitting utilityman who was playing with Oakland’s Triple A affiliate when the Sox purchased his contract in May.

None of the three middle infielders on the Opening Day roster are currently with the Sox. Christian Arroyo is in Triple A after being designated for assignment and clearing waivers. Ditto for Yu Chang.

Plan A at short was Kiké Hernández, but when the Sox dealt him to the Dodgers in late July, he was leading the league in errors and had struggled offensively, posting a slash line of .222/.279/.320.

Since returning from the injured list July 24, a day before Hernández was traded, Reyes has gone 11 for 33 (.333) and posted an on-base percentage of .400.

“I don’t want to say I’m the guy,” Reyes said before going 2 for 4 in a win over the Tigers Friday. “Kiké is a really good player. I learned a lot from him too, and just being here is, to me, a big deal.”

Story now is the guy at short, showing why with his 4-for-4 outburst Sunday, but Reyes has been the man called upon when Story needs to DH or take the day off entirely. In the two games Story played in the field this past week, Reyes moved to second.

The walkoff grand slam was just the start to the best stretch of Reyes’s major league career so far. He went 8 for 15 (.533) with two doubles and four runs against the Royals before cooling off in the final two games against the Tigers.

The only blemish came Sunday, when Reyes was charged with two errors for bobbling a grounder and making an errant throw to first, allowing Detroit’s Matt Vierling to reach second.

“He’s putting in good at-bats, controlling the strike zone, hitting the ball hard,” said manager Alex Cora, “so we’ll keep riding with him.”

Reyes (above) probably will be seeing more time at second base now that Trevor Story has returned. MATTHEW J LEE

Did the Sox take a flier on Reyes out of desperation? Perhaps. But it wasn’t a total shot in the dark.

While Reyes played for Cora’s brother, Joey, with the Pirates’ Double A affiliate in 2017, Cora’s most important source was third base coach Carlos Febles, who coached Reyes the past few years in the Dominican Winter League. For Febles, it was an easy call.

The Pirates signed Reyes out of the Dominican Republic for $90,000 in 2012. He impressed after his MLB debut late in 2018, hitting .293/.349/.483 in 18 appearances, but struggled the next season despite playing more than 70 games. That offseason, he was designated for assignment before receiving an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test.

Reyes returned in 2021 with the Brewers and bounced between the majors and Triple A. He played just five games for the Brewers in 2022, however, and signed a minor league contract with Oakland during the offseason.

He has found a groove in Boston, which he credits to getting to the ballpark early for extra swings and ground balls, often with Febles.

Adept at working the count, Reyes doesn’t just start swinging away when he enters the cage. First he works on identifying balls and strikes by simply watching balls shoot out of the machine.

Casas, also a very selective hitter, said Reyes’s approach belies his 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound frame.

“His at-bats are awesome,” Casas said. “I love the way he competes in the box. He takes pitches like he’s 6-5, 280. I think the pitcher can feel his presence and his electricity just through his body language.”

Reyes said he received a warm welcome when he first arrived in the Red Sox clubhouse, which has a sizable contingent of Dominican players and coaches. This weekend, he sported a headband he made with reliever Joely Rodriguez using red and blue crayons to sketch a Dominican flag, with his name replacing its crest.

Reyes’s locker is next to that of an old teammate. Following the 2016 season, he and Rafael Devers played for the same winter league squad in the Dominican.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Reyes said, “but playing with him is something really special.”

Around the corner is Brayan Bello, 24, the Sox’ youngest player from the island.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with him,” Bello said via translator Carlos Villoria Benitez, “and I’m happy for him.”

Though acquired as a stopgap, Reyes might be sticking around for the longer term.

Even when Story can again play short every day, the Sox like Reyes’s versatility. Cora noted that he has yet to use Reyes at third or in the outfield, where he previously played the bulk of his major league games.

Re-signing Reyes, who currently makes the league minimum and isn’t arbitration-eligible, would likely be cheap and straightforward.

For now, he is savoring the moment as he suits up for the team he dreamed of playing for while growing up. Don’t expect him to stop showing up early to Fenway, because he said those habits will never change.

“That’s what gave me opportunity,” he said.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.