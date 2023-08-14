Bill Belichick knows how to work the clock, even in a preseason press conference

We arrived at the coach’s coveted media availability armed with a list of questions. With the Patriots scheduled to fly to Wisconsin Tuesday, then on to Nashville for back-to-back road preseason games, Monday represented the local press corps’s last chance to talk to Bill at Gillette for almost two weeks.

Monday at Gillette … for the 24th consecutive season, we again experienced Bill Belichick’s time-tested “interview clock.’’

FOXBOROUGH — MLB has the highly effective “pitch clock.” Colleague Bob Ryan suggests a universal “anthem clock” to curtail unnecessarily lengthy renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before ballgames.

Driving down Route 1, I’d heard sports-radio patter about undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham (in camp as a wide receiver) becoming one of the greatest sports stories of all time by unseating Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Cunningham quarterbacked New England’s lone touchdown drive in the exhibition opener against Houston and is all the rage of a largely dull camp.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

We hoped Bill might talk at some length about the whiz kid or maybe the NFL farce of making joint practices more important than full-price “preseason games.”

Advertisement

Did. Not. Happen.

We knew this was going to be a brief, boring session when Bill whispered in the ear of longtime Patriots flack Stacey James as soon as he arrived for the media scrum.

“Interview clock” was ticking.

Bill got things going with 30 seconds about what a big week this is and how much he’s looking forward to working with and against the Green Bay coaching staff before Saturday’s game against the Packers.

This was followed by two questions about working with the Packers.

“Somebody else. Different scheme. Learn from that.”

And, “It just worked out that way.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss asked about Patriots rookie tackle Sidy Sow, who was matched against Houston’s Will Anderson Friday.

Advertisement

Bill said he didn’t have to worry about “other players,” but said Sow “works hard.”

We were 1:48 into the session and time was a-wasting, so I jumped in and asked if these joint practices have in some way replaced the work that was done in preseason games years ago.

“We’ve been doing this since the ’80s,” the coach said. “I remember we came up and practiced against the Patriots when I was with the Giants. We did it at Cleveland, so there’s definitely some advantages to working against another team if it’s cooperative and you feel like it’s productive.”

True that. And it’s apparent that in 2023 the practices against other teams are more important than the preseason games. How else to explain how the preseason schedule has shrunk from six to three games and hardly any regulars play, especially in the early contests?

What about it, Bill? Do these practices account for the evolution toward fewer preseason games and fewer starters playing?

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he answered. “Like I said, we’ve been doing this for a long time. Rules were different then and we still did them. It’s just good to work against different people, different schemes. And see something fresh in training camp.

“When I came into the league [1975], we had three full scrimmages that year. Seven-on-sevens. Nine-on-sevens, one-on-ones. And then a full team scrimmage.”

When Bill came into the league, players came to camp out of shape and used preseason practices and preseason games to get into game shape. Starters played. And sometimes got hurt. In 1989, the Patriots were coming off a 9-7 season and had high hopes, only to lose three starting defenders (Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, defensive end Garin Veris, cornerback Ronnie Lippett) in their fourth and final preseason game against the Packers. They finished 5-11.

Advertisement

“There was no offseason then, no OTAs, so the season started when training camp started,” said Bill. “It’s just different. It is what it is.”

Is that why Bill didn’t play Jones for a single down Friday? Around the rest of NFL America, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, DeShaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, Justin Fields, and Jordan Love played in their preseason games. Why not the Patriot starter?

“We’ve talked about that, multiple times before,” Belichick said. “It’s the same answer every time. The guys that practice the most play the least, and the guys that don’t practice the most get to play. We try to give everybody a fair look. It’s the same thing we’ve always done. Nothing has changed.”

The coach’s patience was waning. The interview clock was winding down.

“Two final questions,” said James.

The Globe’s intrepid Ben Volin managed to sneak one in about Cunningham. What’s next for the kid, Bill? Wide receivers room or quarterbacks room?

“Yeah, he’s been involved with both,” said Bill. “He’s got a lot to learn, a long way to go, but he’s working hard and we’ll see how it comes along.”

Advertisement

Reiss asked about injured lineman Mike Onwenu and Bill said he’s “day to day. When he’s ready, we’ll put him out there. If he’s not ready, he’ll stay on PUP. Same as all the other players that are in that same classification. When they’re ready, they’re ready.”

Thanks, coach. See you Sunday, Sept. 10, at Gillette against the world champion Philadelphia Eagles. I’m told some guy named Brady is going to be on hand.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.