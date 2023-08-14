David Krejci announces retirement after 16 seasons of playing for the Bruins

“You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful,” Krejci wrote. “I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin.”

Returning for a 16th NHL season in 2022-23, Krejci played in his 1,000th game and enjoyed the Winter Classic at Fenway Park amid the Bruins’ record-setting regular season. He finished as the team’s fifth-leading scorer (16-40-56) in 70 games. That was one point fewer (in fewer 12 games) than his Czech countryman, linemate, and likely replacement as a top-six center, Pavel Zacha.

Krejci, who missed Games 3, 4, and 5 of the Bruins-Panthers playoff series because of an upper-body injury, was his usual productive self when he played, albeit a step behind the playoff pace. He recorded 1-3–4 in four games but was a dismal 40.9 percent on faceoffs.

He earned his “Playoff Krech” moniker in the early part of last decade, when he led the 2011 and 2013 postseason in scoring. He ended last season tied with Patrice Bergeron for second in career playoff points by a Bruin (43-85–128), despite playing 10 fewer playoff games (160) and one fewer season (13).

His playmaking was his calling card. Krejci (555 assists, fifth all-time among Bruins) played the game at his own pace, seeing plays and making them with sleight of hand and deft touch. He was also more durable than his reputation, suiting up for 1,032 games (fifth among Bruins). He finished last year ninth on the Bruins’ point list (231-555–786).

He was drafted in the second round, 63rd overall, in 2004 and adjusted to North America in two seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior League. He arrived in the NHL as a Providence call-up in January of 2007, skating just three shifts in his debut at Buffalo because Sabres tough guy Adam Mair clobbered him with a dirty hit to the head. He recovered from that concussion and became a full-timer the following season.

In his third year, as a 22-year-old in 2008-09, his 22-51–73 line and offensive brilliance began to bloom. It mirrored the rise of the Bruins as an Eastern Conference power, and had then-coach Claude Julien cooking up an idea he would share publicly numerous times thereafter: As Krejci went, so did the Bruins.

Krejci was a major contributor during Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup run – he was the only one to solve Tampa’s 1-3-1 trap in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. The previous year, when he broke his wrist against the Flyers, the Bruins were unsuccessful. His injury-riddled 2014-15 had the Bruins out of the playoffs, and his 73-point year in 2018-19 tied a career high and helped the Bruins build another trip to the Cup Final.

The Bruins found a way to make the playoffs two seasons ago, when he departed for his homeland to fulfill a dream. He played a season with HC Olomouc, near his hometown of Sternberk, Czechia, and was a returning hero feted by family, friends, and fans. He tore up the Czech league and shined on the international stage (IIHF World Champions, riding with David Pastrnak). He flashed some of his old self during his final go-round in Boston.

But last year was not easy. Krejci’s wife and children remained at their offseason home in South Carolina, while Krejci skated mostly with Zacha and David Pastrnak in Boston. He said he was having fun, though clearly weighted by age and the obligation to a young family.

Like Bergeron, his longtime teammate and fellow top-six center-par-excellence, Krejci’s 2022-23 contract was a bargain. Krejci, who signed on the same day as Bergeron (last Aug. 8), cost the Bruins a mere $1 million against the salary cap, with $2 million in performance bonuses. The cost will be paid next season. The Bruins moved that $2 million – and the extra $2.5 million paid to Bergeron, who earned that plus $2.5 million in salary – to their 2023-24 books, creating a league-high $4.5 million in salary cap overages.

Krejci’s No. 46 is a strong possibility to be retired, though surely after former captain Zdeno Chara (No. 33) and Bergeron (No. 37).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.