Daily improvement for Mike Trout but no set date for return to Angels’ lineup

The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star began taking swings against a hitting machine last Friday before the club’s three-game series in Houston. He said he hasn’t yet faced the machine at top velocity.

“I know that it’s just a pain tolerance thing,” Trout said Monday before the Angels’ game against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. “Once it gets to a point where it’s bearable, I’ll be out there.”

Mike Trout said he’s improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept the Los Angeles Angels’ star center fielder out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return.

Trout has been working out in the outfield, saying the injury primarily affects batting.

“Defense right now, every day has been good,” he said. “There are certain movements I do in the outfield where, backhand, where I hit it funny, it acts up a little bit. But nothing’s holding me back on defense. It’s just the swinging part.”

Trout has played in 81 of the Angels’ 119 games, hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Albies misses first start of season

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was held out of the lineup for a home game against the New York Yankees, his first missed start of the season.

Albies was pulled from the Braves’ loss Sunday night at the New York Mets with cramping in his left hamstring. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Albies was “still feeling it a little bit” and inserted Nicky Lopez into Monday’s lineup at second.

One of Atlanta’s most productive players, Albies is hitting .267 with 28 homers and 90 RBIs, second in the majors behind teammate Matt Olson.

Albies is not the Braves’ only iron man of 2023. Olson at first base, third baseman Austin Riley, and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. also have started each of the first 117 games as the Braves have compiled the majors’ best record.

Matz on IL, Wainwright to start again

The St. Louis Cardinals placed starter Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain. The NL-worst Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start as he bids to win two more games to reach 200 for his career, despite a 3-7 record and 8.38 ERA.

Matz is 4-7 but 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in his past four starts.

Jeter in for Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day

Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team Sept. 9.

The 49-year-old Hall of Famer won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014. His No. 2 was retired by New York in 2017.