David Krejci retires: A timeline of his Bruins career

David Krejci announced his retirement Monday, almost two decades after he was drafted by the Bruins.
Krejci played 1,032 regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons, all with the Bruins. Only Patrice Bergeron has logged more appearances while playing solely for Boston.
While understated and at times perhaps underappreciated, Krejci is fifth in assists (555) and ninth in points (786) on the Bruins’ all-time charts.
With a knack for playoff heroics, Krejci helped lead the 2010-11 Bruins to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup triumph in nearly 40 years and also was a member of Bruins teams that reached the finals in 2013 and 2019. Here are the highlights from the 37-year-old’s career in Boston.
June 26, 2004: The Bruins draft David Krejci No. 63 overall.
A few weeks after being drafted, the second-round pick moves from Czechia to the Quebec Junior League, where he totals 49 goals and 144 points in 117 games for the Gatineau Olympiques. He’ll move to the AHL with the Providence Bruins in 2006, totaling 38 goals and 102 points in 94 games.
Jan. 30, 2007: Krejci makes Bruins debut, suffers concussion.
Called up from Providence earlier in the day, the 20-year-old logs 2:07 of ice time before an elbow from Sabres forward Adam Mair knocks Krejci “out cold on his feet,” the Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont reports.
“I don’t remember how I got in the room,” Krejci says afterward.
Krejci makes five more appearances for the Bruins that season for just over 24 minutes of ice time.
October 6, 2007: First career point.
Krejci assists Marco Sturm in the third period of a 3-1 Bruins victory over the Coyotes.
Feb. 26, 2008: First career goal.
Krejci scores his first career NHL goal in a 4-0 win over the Senators, the start of a three-game goal streak.
February 26, 2008 - David Krejci scores his first career NHL goal
April 10, 2008: Playoff debut.
Krejci tallies one goal and four assists in a first-round series against the rival Canadiens as the Bruins fall in seven games.
Dec. 18, 2008: First career hat trick.
Krejci scores in each period during an 8-5 victory over the Maple Leafs.
April 2, 2009: Wins Bruins Seventh Player Award.
Krejci is honored as the Bruin who most exceeded expectations after recording 22 goals and 73 points in 82 games and leading the NHL in plus/minus (plus-37). He finishes sixth in voting for the Selke Trophy, given to the league’s top defensive forward, and 13th in All-Star voting among centers.
June 2, 2009: Signs first extension.
After having a career year while playing through discomfort in his right hip that requires offseason surgery, Krejci agrees to a three-year deal worth $11.25 million.
Jan. 1 2010: First Winter Classic.
Krejci assists on Mark Recchi’s game-tying goal with 2:18 left in regulation as the Bruins beat the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime at Fenway Park.
May 5, 2010: Dislocates wrist during Stanley Cup playoffs.
Krejci undergoes surgery after suffering the injury on a big open-ice hit during Game 3 of a second-round series vs. the Flyers. The Bruins then lose four straight, becoming the third team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead.
Oct. 10, 2010: Playing in Prague.
Krejci notches two assists as the Bruins start the regular season with a 3-0 win over the Coyotes in his native Czechia.
May 2, 2011: Overtime winner at Philadelphia.
Krejci scores the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series as the Bruins exact revenge for the previous year’s collapse by sweeping Philadelphia.
May 25, 2011: First playoff hat trick.
The Bruins lose to the Lightning, 5-4, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, but Krejci finds Nathan Horton for the only goal in Game 7 to send Boston to its first Stanley Cup Finals since 1990.
June 15, 2011: Bruins win Stanley Cup.
The Bruins travel to Vancouver and beat the Canucks, 4-0, in Game 7 to clinch their first championship since the 1971-72 season. Krejci leads all playoff scorers in goals (12), points (23), and game-winning goals (4).
September 2012-January 2013: NHL lockout.
Krejci returns briefly to Czechia, playing 24 games for Pardubice HC, before the league and the players’ union agree to a new collective bargaining agreement.
April-June 2013: Krejci spearheads Bruins’ run to Stanley Cup Finals.
Krejci leads the NHL in points (26) during the postseason for a second time. He also leads in assists (17), but the Bruins fall at the final hurdle to the Blackhawks in six games.
June 22, 2013: Voted best Czech hockey player.
Krejci finally beats out childhood idol Jaromir Jagr for the annual Golden Hockey Stick award.
Oct. 1, 2013: Named alternate captain.
Krejci replaces Andrew Ference and holds the role for the rest of his Bruins career.
Sept. 3, 2014: Signs six-year, $43.5 million extension.
The deal, which makes Krejci the highest-paid Bruin at the time, comes after he leads the NHL in plus/minus (plus-39) and finishes eighth among all centers in All-Star voting, the closest he will come to making an All-Star team during his career.
December 2018: Hits Bruins milestones.
On Dec. 8, a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs bring Krejci’s point total to 593, at the time passing Bruins president Cam Neely for No. 9 in team history.
“I feel bad for my boss, Cam, but that’s the way it goes, right?” jokes then-coach Bruce Cassidy. “I’m happy for Krech. He’s been a great Bruin for a long time, and hopefully he keeps right on trucking.”
Three days later, Krejci has three assists during his 800th game in the NHL, a 4-3 win over the Coyotes. On Dec. 20, he scores in a 3-1 victory over the Ducks for his 600th career point.
June 12, 2019: Bruins fall in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Krejci notches an assist late in the third period, but the Blues and rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington stun the Bruins, 4-1, at TD Garden.
April 3, 2021: Career assist No. 500.
Krejci becomes the seventh Bruin and fifth Czech player to reach the mark during a 7-5 win over the Penguins. The night is perhaps more remembered, however, because Krejci goes helmetless in pregame warmups, revealing a long strip of hair that had been pulled back into a “man bun.”
“Just trying to change it up,” he says, wearing a hat during his postgame presser.
July 30, 2021: Going home.
Krejci announces he intends to leave the Bruins and play in Czechia during the upcoming season, though he does not formally announce his retirement from the NHL.
“I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends,” he says in a statement. “I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”
Krejci eventually signs with the Extraliga’s HC Olomouc, recording 20 goals and 26 assists in 51 games for his hometown team.
Aug. 9, 2022: The return.
Krejci signs a one-year, bonus-laden deal worth as much as $3 million to return to Boston. His agent says other teams made better offers, but Krejci says his bonds with teammates like Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak made Boston the “only option.”
“I feel like I have a lot to offer, still,” says the 36-year-old Krejci. “I know people talk about my age, but it’s just a number.”
Jan. 16, 2023: 1000th NHL appearance
The Boston crowd gives Krejci a standing ovation when he is shown on the video board following his first shift. Krejci acknowledges the crowd with a slight smile and wave before recording three assists in a 6-0 rout of the Flyers.
April 30, 2023: Final game for the Bruins.
After setting the NHL regular-season record for wins (65) and points (135), the Bruins suffer a stunning first-round playoff exit following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 7, despite a goal and an assist from Krejci.
After the final horn, Krejci salutes the Boston crowd and shares a tearful embrace with Bergeron.
He is not made available to reporters postgame, but during exit meetings in Brighton, Krejci says he has yet to make a decision on his future.
“I want to get away from this because everything’s really raw right now, and I don’t want to make a decision I’m going to regret,” he said. “I’ve just got to get away from everything and clear my head, think some things over, and figure it out.”
