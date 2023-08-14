ESPN officially names Doc Rivers and Doris Burke to its No. 1 NBA broadcast team

Rivers has coached for 24 seasons in the NBA, winning the 2008 championship with the Celtics. He spent the previous three years with the Sixers before he was fired in May. Rivers was an analyst for ABC during the 2003-04 NBA season.

Breen is the lone holdover from ESPN’s (and ABC’s) top team last season. Jeff Van Gundy was laid off at the end of June, while Mark Jackson departed at the end of July. Breen, Van Gundy, and Jackson had been the No. 1 team since 2014.

ESPN confirmed a worst-kept secret Monday, officially announcing that Doc Rivers and Doris Burke will join Mike Breen on its top NBA broadcasting team in the upcoming season.

Burke, who was previously the analyst on ESPN’s No. 2 team alongside play-by-play voice Mark Jones, will become the first woman to serve as a color analyst on the NBA Finals on television. The former Providence College star has called the Finals on ESPN Radio for the past four years, and spent nine years as a television sideline reporter during the championship series.

ESPN also announced other changes to its broadcast teams. Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers has joined the network as a studio and game analyst. He will be part of the ABC editions of “NBA Countdown,” which also include host Malika Andrews along with Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, and Adrian Wojnarowski. Andrews will host all “NBA Countdown” shows this season across ESPN and ABC.

The No. 2 broadcast team also was shuffled, with Ryan Ruocco elevated into the play-by-play role, where he’ll be joined by analysts J.J. Redick and Richard Jefferson.

Jones, who has been with ESPN for 33 years and also is the lead play-by-play voice on Sacramento Kings games, will still call games for the network, as will Dave Pasch. Hubie Brown returns for his 20th season as analyst and 50th as part of the NBA.

