Mary Mulcahy, Allison Paik, and Mekhala Costello take charge after first day of Mass. Women’s Amateur Championship

Mulcahy, a Scituate native and former golfer at Central Florida, stayed consistent through a windy and challenging day despite landing just one birdie.

The trio each carded a 73, finishing 3-over par Monday at Dedham Country & Polo Club to spearhead the field of 72 golfers.

Mary Mulcahy, Allison Paik, and Mekhala Costelllo carved out an early lead after the first day of the 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship.

“My dad was giving me a lot of really good reads on the putting greens, and it was just a fun day,” Mulcahy said in a news release. “I’m just happy. Every stretch out there is better than being in the office. I love to play. I’m very competitive, and it’s nice I can do this the rest of my life.”

Mary Mulcahy credited her dad's advice on the greens for her 3-over-par 73 that left her in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after one round of the Mass. Women's Amateur Championship at Dedham Country & Polo Club. David Colt

Paik is a senior at Columbia and the 2020 champion. She birdied on the fifth, sixth, and 14th holes with clutch putting.

“I was surprised that I made a few long putts. Maybe I was a bit lucky on that, but I was trusting my line for the most part and seeing where it ended up,” she said. “Other than that, I think I’ve become a lot more consistent over the years.”

Allison Paik won the 2020 Mass. Women's Amateur Championship and is looking to add another title to her collection. David Colt

The two were joined by Costello, a rising senior at Canton High who is about to transition to her fall soccer season. Costello shot 1-under on the front nine and added a birdie on No. 17.

“I’ve never really felt what it’s like at the top of the leaderboard, but I think playing in [the Blue Hills Country Club] championship this past weekend, and then that going well, I kind of like the feeling,” Costello said. “It’s definitely a lot different here. I know that it’s a long tournament, so with that in my mind, I just need to say levelheaded.”

Westford sisters Molly and Morgan Smith are in the hunt after competing in the first round of the US Women’s Amateur Championship last week, with Molly (75) tied for fourth and Morgan (76), the defending champion, tied for 16th. Their younger sister, Madison, shot a 76 and is tied for eighth.

The second round begins Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., and the top 32 finishers advance to match play.