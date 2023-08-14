Patriots finally get to test themselves — against other teams — in joint practices

After wrapping up Monday practice, the Patriots are scheduled to travel to Green Bay Tuesday and practice against the Packers Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup. The Patriots will practice with Tennessee Aug. 22 and 23 before playing the Titans in their preseason finale Aug. 25.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots, after weeks of locking identical helmets with players wearing color-inverted versions of the same uniform, are finally going to practice against another team.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took a break to cool off during practice at Gillette Stadium.

Asked about the value of joint practices, veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said, “Just going against different schemes, different plays, different techniques, different families of offenses and defenses. “I think it’s good for the competitive spirit. Yeah, we’re competing out here, but when it’s somebody in a different color organization, it kind of takes it up a notch. I’m excited to keep finding out our identity.”

Coach Bill Belichick said he was looking forward to the trip and that it had “been good working with” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur.

He did not expand on what made the Packers an appealing option. Even with Aaron Rodgers gone, Green Bay offers intrigue.

LaFleur is an offshoot of the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay coaching tree. He has worked with both at multiple spots, most recently as McVay’s offensive coordinator with the 2017 Rams. Versions of that scheme have spread across the NFL.

Most notably for the Patriots, that system influences the offenses currently run by two division rivals: the Dolphins and the Jets.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel worked with Shanahan and McVay in Washington and was with the former in San Francisco from 2017-21. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was LaFleur’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21.

“I don’t know how much they’re going to show,” Peppers said. “It’s not about what they do, it’s about what we do and how well we can dictate how the practices go.”

The Packers defense — helmed by Joe Barry — could give Mac Jones and the offense an expectation of what the Dolphins might do defensively. Barry coached under Rams defensive coordinator and current Chargers coach Brandon Staley in 2020.

Staley’s defense is primarily known for employing two-high safeties i that is intended to prevent explosive passes. That scheme is widely credited to Vic Fangio, whom Staley worked with in Chicago and Denver.

Why does that matter? Fangio, after a year spent largely away from the NFL, is the new Dolphins defensive coordinator after signing a lucrative contract.

“It is for sure, something that we need to be on top of,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said.

Bourne’s identity

Bourne, who had a strong practice, raved about the offense’s progression and potential.

“It feels more complex but it’s better,” Bourne said. “Not being so one-dimensional. The defense [has] to do more to stop us, we’re more versatile.”

Bourne regressed last season, finishing with just 35 catches for 434 yards after notching a career-high 800 receiving yards in 2021.

“[Jones] just seems poised, man, like he sees what’s going on,” Bourne said. “Proud of that guy, what we went through last year and to bounce back and still just be focused and moving forward, it’s awesome to see his mind-set.”

Fair catches

The Patriots got three chances to cut short their meeting times during practices as offensive linemen Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi along with defensive end Keion White each got a chance to catch a punt. Mafi and White were successful, drawing a host of reactions from the players.

Bourne: “That’s what we needed. First one was a little rocky. We told the punter, you’re supposed to work with us, give him like a kickoff … Mafi gave a little juke move … Sidy’s more of just a big guy, he’s not as athletic, no knock to him.”

Peppers: “I knew Keion was going to get it done.”

Defensive back Myles Bryant: “They were pretty solid, they were able to track the ball … Sidy’s just got to cradle it and get it with his chest, but we’ll work on that if needed.”

Talking the talk

Bryant, a Washington product, complimented a reporter wearing a Huskies hat. He also said he looked forward to Washington’s move to the Big Ten because it gives him potential trash-talking opportunities against teammates from new conference opponents … The joint practices with the Packers are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.