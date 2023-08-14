Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki leaves with upper-body injury, and other observations from practice

The 27-year-old Gesicki, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, has provided some of the best offensive moments in camp and is projected to be one of the biggest keys to the passing game. He has shown himself to be a genuine red zone threat, and his work as part of the two-tight-end sets with Hunter Henry could provide a boost for Mac Jones.

Gesicki appeared to sustain the injury during tackling drills against linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Gesicki walked off with what looked to be a shoulder, arm, or collarbone issue.

While the Patriots have tight end depth, there’s a considerable dropoff after Gesicki and Henry. Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, and Scotty Washington all saw an uptick in reps Monday, and all could be in line for more work if Gesicki is sidelined for an extended stretch.

Other observations from Monday’s practice, which was held in full pads:

▪ The legend of Malik Cunningham continues to grow. He took five reps at quarterback, with a focus coming in the red zone. He jumped into positional drills as a wide receiver, and also worked as a special teams gunner. He had a very good rep against Shaun Wade that forced Kayshon Boutte to make a fair catch.

The undrafted rookie continues to make his case to stick with the team, and it’ll be interesting to see what the rest of the preseason holds for him.

“It’s awesome,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “His willingness to just do whatever he’s been asked to do, in my experience here, those are the Patriots. The guys who just do whatever they’re asked, they try and help the football team in any way possible.”

▪ The offensive line appeared to take a step forward, at least from a continuity perspective. The group with what looked to be a reasonable facsimile of the No. 1 offense was (from left to right) Trent Brown, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Riley Reiff, and Sidy Sow, the second consecutive day that group appeared together. Cole Strange was on the field and dressed again, but did not take part in team drills or 11-on-11 work.

It wasn’t perfect — Josh Uche would have crushed Bailey Zappe for a sack off the edge on one play — but in the big picture, the fact that the group was out there as a quintet again is a small step in the right direction.

One more offensive line note: By the looks of the reps the last two days, Conor McDermott may have fallen down the depth chart in favor of Sow. McDermott had his helmet knocked off in one blocking drill.

▪ With Gesicki out, some receivers got more chances in the passing game, and it appeared Kendrick Bourne was able to do the most with those opportunities.

Bourne had a very impressive afternoon, working well with Jones and Zappe on short and intermediate routes. He had a terrific grab going full speed across the middle in 11-on-11 work on a laser from Zappe, and added a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone on a ball from Jones over Myles Bryant.

“I feel good, man,” Bourne said. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt. The best shape of my life.”

▪ The defensive highlight came when Shaun Wade picked off Zappe in 11-on-11 work. All in all, it wasn’t a particularly sharp day for Zappe, who appeared to bungle a shotgun snap as well … although rookie center Jake Andrews may have been the one at fault.

It was Wade’s second pick of the summer, and a good moment for a guy fighting for a spot on the depth chart.

▪ Marcus Jones, Bryant, Demario Douglas, and Boutte all got work as punt returners.

▪ Trey Flowers worked off to the side in sweats, going through stretching and a few drills. Not seen were OL Mike Onwenu, OL Calvin Anderson, RB Ty Montgomery, DB Cody Davis, RB Pierre Strong, OL Kody Russey, LB Ronnie Perkins, and OL Bill Murray. CB Jonathan Jones was spotted working out on the upper fields.

Bill Belichick was asked about Onwenu’s continued absence; after offseason ankle surgery, he missed all spring on-field work and opened the summer on PUP. The sturdy guard led the offense in snaps last year, and was on track to play every snap before suffering the injury in the season finale in Buffalo.

“Take it day-to-day,” Belichick said. “When he’s ready, we’ll put him out there. If he’s not ready, then he’ll stay on PUP, same as all of the other players that are in that same classification.”

▪ At the end of the workouts — as has been the case for many years — Belichick gave the linemen a chance to catch a punt, with the reward being some time off. After Sow muffed his chance, Mafi and defensive end Keion White (who played tight end in college) caught theirs, sparking a big celebration.

“That should at least get us out of here before 8 o’clock, right?” said Slater.

▪ Monday marked the final practice in Foxborough for the next two weeks — the Patriots head out on the road for joint practices with the Packers and Titans — and the end of training camp, at least from a local perspective.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.