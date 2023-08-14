‘Does Boston actually have a shot at the playoffs this year?’ and other questions about the Red Sox answered

Below are some highlights from the AMA , which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated.

Speier has been covering sports for the Globe since 2015, with most of his time devoted to the Red Sox beat.

On Friday morning, Boston Globe sports reporter Alex Speier hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit focused on the Red Sox and his coverage of the team.

What is the likelihood that we see an extension for some of our young guys (Bello, Casas, Duran) before the 2024 season begins?

Alex Speier: I’d say high. This is an enormous priority for the Sox. The biggest surprise is that the team wasn’t more aggressive with Bello and Casas prior to this year, but I think you’ll see the team explore long-term possibilities with all three this offseason, with Casas and Bello representing the likeliest candidates (based on younger ages and the fact that they’re a bit further out from bigger salaries via arbitration and free agency).

Just one clarification on Duran: He’s closer to arbitration, but not free agency, than Casas and Bello. He’s in line to become a “super-two” after 2024 (arbitration-eligible after two-plus seasons), one year earlier than Bello and Casas.

You’ve covered Triston Casas’s problems in the field. Given that he has never been known, per scouting reports, as a butcher there, and given that according to multiple sources he spends a lot of time practicing, why in your professional opinion is he having so much difficulty there? Is this something you think he can improve with time?

AS: I think the adjustment to the pace of the big league game is vastly underappreciated, particularly for infielders. Coaches talk about players’ “clocks” a lot. The minors just don’t match what players face in the big leagues -- the speed of the ball off the bat, the perfect infield surfaces that don’t slow down the ball, the variables involved in plays. It took Bogaerts a full year (and maybe two) to acclimate to the speed of the game in the big leagues. It took Devers a good 4-5 years in the big leagues to do the same. Put another way: It hasn’t been pretty this year, but I think there’s a good likelihood Casas looks quite a bit more comfortable at 1B in 2024 than he does now.

Are there some big changes you’ve noticed on the player development side of the organization since Bloom took over? If so, what are they?

AS: Let’s start here! Short answer is yes, they’ve made enormous changes. They’ve made a ton of new hires from outside the organization - some from new teams, some from facilities such as Driveline - while becoming more data- and technology-driven in their approach to development. That tracks with industry-wide patterns, but yes - especially in the last two years, there have been a ton of changes, accelerating alterations that started under Dombrowski.

If Yoshinobu Yamamoto is posted this offseason do you see the Red Sox being a big player? With their quest for young controllable pitching but seemingly hesitancy to deal impact prospects for one, he would seem to be an ideal candidate since he is an age where he can grow with this upcoming core.

AS: Yes, I think the Sox will be players for a high-end starter this year, and Yamamoto’s age (25 next week - an early happy birthday!) and dominance in Japan makes him incredibly appealing, albeit costly. The success of Yoshida likely reinforces the team’s internal confidence in their NPB evaluations, giving them some level of comfort in the market that not every team will have. Also: No draft pick compensation is attached to Yamamoto.

Is there any correlation between how good a team is in the minors and future success in the majors? For instance, Portland has been pretty good this year, suppose a good percentage of those players make it past Worcester and on to Boston, does that success in AA ever portend the similar results down the line in the majors?

AS: There’s not a firm pattern. If a Double-A team has a bunch of 27-year-olds, it might run circles around the Eastern League, but would be light on prospects. If, on the other hand, a team with a bunch of young prospects is dominant at a level, it’s usually promising. For the latter, I’d point to the Red Sox’ prospect wave that came through High-A and Double-A together in 2013-14, when it was players who were young for their level who were better than nearly all their competitors and did really well in their minor league playoffs.

But, it’s very possible to have a good minor league system even with affiliates that have bad records. The 2015 Red Sox (who had Benintendi, Devers, Moncada, Kopech, Espinoza, Margot, and others) stand out as one such example.

When Scherzer left the Mets this year, he said that Steve Cohen told him that the team was readjusting their push for a WS until 2025. Do you get the sense that the Red Sox have any kind of window in mind? When would it be? And if it’s not soon, can we expect to see players like Ceddanne Rafaela this year, if only for a few games?

AS: I think the Sox see this year, thanks to the emergence of Bello/Casas/Duran along with less-heralded but important young contributors such as Crawford/Winckowski/Wong along with the high-priced, long-term commitments to Yoshida and Devers, as marking the beginning of an opening of a window. It wasn’t quite open enough, in the team’s eyes, to storm through at the deadline, but that group, plus Rafaela (a good chance he’ll get some big league exposure this September), plus Mayer marks a team whose 2026 (for instance) dimensions are visible from the current moment in time. So now it’s up to them to take it from an opening window to an open window, which will be the challenged of the offseason.

My question is about Masa Yoshida. Wondering: how (in your view) is he doing in the clubhouse? Of course this is a huge adjustment year for him, on and off the field. And I’m just wondering how he’s getting along with everyone. Does he seem to be enjoying his time here with the current squad?

AS: I think he’s well liked but the language barrier does create a natural challenge with regards to clubhouse dynamics. But teammates and coaches love talking about hitting and baseball with him, and Cora and Yoshida seem to have a strong relationship that is not just limited to baseball.

Why did the Red Sox not move any players that would need rule 5 protection?

AS: They did in moving Blalock to the Brewers. Beyond that, it feels like the industry valuation of players in the lower levels who need to be protected from the Rule 5 in the offseason has tumbled. Teams prize roster flexibility and don’t love using spots for guys who are in High-A or newly in Double-A, which is why the biggest deals this trade deadline featured prospects who were either in the upper levels/near big league-ready or guys with huge ceilings in the lower levels who weren’t close (in time) to being 40-man additions.

How close were the Red Sox to acquiring a pitcher at the deadline? There were rumors about Verlander but I’m curious if any of them had any substance.

AS: I don’t think they were that close to a move for a pitcher. They didn’t want to give up players who are in the big leagues (Casas/Bello/Duran) or top upper-levels prospects (Rafaela, Mayer) for pitchers like Civale or a rental market they found underwhelming.





How have perceptions about Cora changed this year, if at all?

AS: Well, I think I’ve simply been mindful that for Cora, like anyone who is in a job, the relationship and approach to that job necessarily evolves over time. It catches your attention to see a manager react to a player in the way that Cora did to Verdugo. The job of being a manager in Boston is a hard one, and gets harder the longer that you do it (especially when you win a title in year one!). But I think his ability to relate to players remains exceptional and from a day-to-day, on-field perspective, I’ve been impressed by how he’s managed the pitching staff in the face of a depleted rotation.

Could you give some insight into why this year’s team seems to experience the highest of highs and lowest of lows so consistently? It seems that whenever we’re playing well, there’s this feeling knowing that the offense will soon disappear for up to two weeks at a time. Is it a general vibe of the team that they’re in a slump, and that negativity feeds off itself? Are players showing regression in ability to control the strike zone?

AS: Every team’s offense goes through peaks and valleys. How a team performs in, say, a one- to two-week interval has plenty of randomness (the 2018 Sox offense, for instance, had slumps, but they were usually papered over by a fantastic pitching staff that was capable of carrying the club during those dips), which is why the measure of an offense is usually best taken at the end of a year. I think the team had consistently done a good job of strike-zone management and swing decisions throughout the year -- but I think that has taken a massive hit this month with the absence of Turner (and his reduced state when in the lineup). In subtle ways, his at-bats transform a lineup. He’s been significantly missed.

Does Boston actually have a shot at the playoffs this year? Or does it look like we threw the towel in already and are pushing for next year?

AS: Is there a chance? Yes. Is it a high probability that the Sox make the playoffs? No. The team didn’t throw in the towel - that would’ve taken the form of trading away parts of the big league roster - but also didn’t add to its bedding/bath collection.

Any fun stories or fun facts about the press box you’d like to share?

AS: Too many to identify one, but most recently, I nearly fell over laughing when a foul ball flew towards the pressbox, in the vicinity of Globe colleague Julian McWilliams -- a really talented baseball player. Julian clapped his hands together as he readied to make a play on the ball, then alligator armed it. I asked him why. “Business decision,” he said.

Have you ever thought about or been asked to do color commentary in the NESN booth? Your half inning visits are a highlight of the broadcast and I’d enjoy having you around for an entire game or even series.

AS: That’s too kind of you! I love exactly what I do, and am grateful to be involved in the way they’ve asked me to take part. I think having me for a brief appearance is perfect, since everyone would find me tedious if I was on for too long -- just ask my family!

