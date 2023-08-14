Revolution must wait to resume MLS season after Sunday’s match at Nashville is postponed to October

The game was moved because of Nashville’s semifinal appearance in the Leagues Cup, which MLS accommodated with a month-long break. If Nashville advances past Mexican club Monterey at home Tuesday, it will play in Saturday’s final.

The Revolution must wait an extra week to resume their MLS season after their match at Nashville SC, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Oct. 14.

The Revolution sit second in MLS's Eastern Conference, 8 points behind Cincinnati, with 11 games left in the regular season.

The Revolution exited the Leagues Cup competition in the Round of 16 last Monday, falling, 4-3, on penalties to Mexico’s Querétaro following a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution will return to MLS action Aug. 26 at Montreal.

The team remains without coach Bruce Arena, whom the Revolution placed on administrative leave Aug. 1 “pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” according to MLS.

