With emotions in motion, Nick Pivetta embraces role of ‘hybrid pitcher’ when he takes the mound for Red Sox

In the clubhouse after the final regular season game of 2022, Pivetta couldn’t stop bawling. The season had concluded with a 78-84 record, a letdown following the previous October’s wild ride to the ALCS. And Pivetta recognized he was likely together with pending free agents Nate Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha for the final time.

The Red Sox righthander has pounded his chest, high-stepped and stomped off the mound, howled after escaping jams, and bellowed in frustration. Yet the most striking display of Pivetta’s passion for his profession occurred off the field.

“[The tears reflected] disappointment that we didn’t reach our goal, but it was also that a lot of my teammates and friends were going to be leaving. That’s hard. But I also care about winning a lot, and when we don’t reach our goal, it hurts, because I work so hard. We all work so hard,” said Pivetta, words catching in his throat. “We show up to the field every day to dedicate ourselves to this. It gets me emotional talking about it. But it’s just because I care.

“I care about my teammates and care about what I do.”

In 2023, Pivetta has been challenged to channel a different array of emotions to show his commitment to the Sox. Demoted from the starting rotation in mid-May, when he had a 6.30 ERA, the righthander was deeply disappointed.

In 2019, Pivetta — by his own admission — responded unproductively when the Phillies demoted him to the bullpen. But with the Sox this year, the 30-year-old took a different approach. While he did not hide the dismay of losing a job, he also didn’t ignore why he’d lost it.

He hadn’t pitched well enough. Pivetta needed to be better, no matter the role.

“I’m only human. I had been disappointed [to get taken out of the rotation]. I hold myself to extremely high standards. I would be lying to you to think that I don’t view myself to be up to those standards of whatever position I’m in,” he said. “I’m never going to admit that I would not do a good job, because then I wouldn’t believe in myself.

“[But] I care about winning. I really want to win a World Series. And if I can help a team win in any sort of form, that’s what I’m willing to do. Me pitching like [expletive] isn’t going to help me or the team or anybody. It’s only just going to make the situation worse. So I have two decisions: I can pitch like [expletive], or I can go out there and do the best I possibly can, own what I have, and try to be better than anybody else.”

Once out of the rotation, improvement took two chief forms for Pivetta. First, he made some small mechanical tweaks to re-establish his fastball velocity and command.

At the start of the year, he was drifting down the mound too soon, resulting in a mistimed delivery where he would rush his arm swing to catch up to the position of his front leg and thus lose both power and command. Once out of the rotation, he got back to keeping his weight on his back leg atop the pitching rubber, re-synching his motion and producing rapid improvements in velocity and strike-throwing.

Additionally, after years of trying unsuccessfully to identify a fourth pitch to complement his four-seam fastball, curve, and slider, Pivetta — who had toyed with changeups, splitters, and cutters — finally found a fourth offering that took advantage of his remarkable ability to spin the ball: a sweeper.

The pairing of a sharp, 87-88 m.p.h. slider with about five to six inches of movement across the plate with an 84-85 mph sweeper with about 14 inches of glove-side movement helped Pivetta transform from being vulnerable against righties (.278 average, .481 slugging, 19 percent strikeout rate through May) to dominant against them (.103, .124 slugging, 38 percent strikeout rate).

“It gives hitters different looks,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “He’s able to have three different shapes and three different velos [on breaking balls]. That’s what makes it work.”

With a sharper, four-pitch arsenal, Pivetta reasserted himself as a key, versatile contributor to the pitching staff who has contributed in nearly every form imaginable: single-inning reliever, once-through-the-order multi-innings reliever, bulk-innings reliever contributing four to six innings after an opener, and more recently, as a traditional starter — the role in which he’ll perform Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals.

Despite the lack of a fixed job description, Pivetta has excelled. Since the beginning of June, he has a 2.63 ERA with a 36 percent strikeout rate (second highest in MLB among pitchers with 40-plus innings) while opposing hitters have a .156 average against him (lowest in MLB).

What to call the role?

“I would probably call it a hybrid pitcher,” Pivetta said. “If this is what the team needs, I’m in. I play for the Boston Red Sox. I want to win with the Boston Red Sox. And if this is the way that helps the team win, and I can get on the mound as much as possible, then this is the way it’s going to be right now.”

Manager Alex Cora likened Pivetta’s role to that of David Price in the 2018 postseason. At a time when he’s carrying one of the largest workloads on the staff, Pivetta’s willingness and physical ability to perform any role has allowed the pitching staff to withstand decimation.

“He’s been great,” Bush said. “It’s not easy for him. It’s not easy for anybody to do this. That’s why it’s kind of an uncommon role, but he’s adapted really well. He enjoys going out and competing.

“He understands that every time he gets the ball, he has a chance to pitch in valuable situations for us.”

Asked what his success in this one-of-a-kind role might mean for his future beyond 2023, Pivetta shrugged. His focus is simply on the opportunity at hand — to pitch professionally, and invest himself completely in the efforts of his team to get back to the postseason.

“We only have this moment, we only have this year, we only have this month, this day. So I’m just focusing on right now,” he said. “The future — whatever happens, happens. I’m just always grateful to have a big league job, to be on a big league team, and living my dream. At the end of the day, I get to pitch on a big league mound. I think that’s cool.

“I really just want to go out and do good for my teammates and pitch well. I don’t have time to worry about all of the outside noise. The only thing I can do is control when I get between the lines, going out, executing my pitches, putting up zeros, getting back in the dugout as soon as possible to get our offense to go. That’s my job and that’s where we’re at, helping this team win.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.