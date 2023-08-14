World Cup 2023: Spain is now the favorite but must get past Sweden and Amanda Ilestedt

For good reason. La Roja have been excellent in controlling possession, players confident on the ball, moving it quickly. The one time Spain struggled was in a 4-0 loss to Japan, though it had 77 percent possession in that game. With such a decisive edge, it would seem difficult to lose, much less get blown out, but Spain did so.

Not that Spain sneaked up on anyone; going into the World Cup, it was listed with the third-best odds to capture the title, behind the US and England. Now that the US is out and England has been weakened by injuries, the Spanish are favored to win it all.

Spain entered the ninth Women’s World Cup with an all-time 1-4-2 record in two tournament appearances. Now, La Roja are preparing for a semifinal showdown with Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand.

The best explanation is the Spanish couldn’t easily penetrate a packed defense, and simply felt relucant to shoot from distance. Most of the time, Spain has not hesitated to pull the trigger, outshooting foes, 133-30, in five games — but it tried only 10 times against Japan.

Spain, though, has made it this far without a major contribution from its best player, Alexia Putellas. Before the World Cup, Putellas was listed as questionable, recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery. It wasn’t until she scored in a 7-0 win over Panama in a warmup match that coach Jorge Vilda became convinced she was ready.

In Spain’s first two games, Putellas was used as a late-game addition. She then started twice, but after playing her 61 minutes in the Japan defeat, Vilda has decided to use her as a sub. Quite a sub, though, since Putellas is two-time reigning World Player of the Year, and also ranked third among women soccer players in annual earnings at $4 million, behind Alex Morgan ($7.1 million) and Megan Rapinoe ($7 million), according to Forbes Magazine.

No coincidence that Spain scored against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals shortly after Putellas entered as a replacement. Putellas helped change the dynamic, and Salma Paralluelo’s 111th-minute goal provided a 2-1 victory over the Dutch.

Putellas combining with Jenny Hermoso and Paralluelo could shift Spain’s offense into high gear. But Vilda has to decide whether he should start Putellas against Sweden in the semifinals, or continue bringing her off the bench, and, if so, when to make the move?

Vilda nearly waited too long against the Dutch, who had several chances to take the lead, only for Lineth Beerensteyn to misfire. It was only 29 seconds after Beerensteyn’s point-blank miss that Paralluelo converted the tie-breaker. Beerenstyn’s one-woman show did expose Spain’s vulnerability on the back line, and that is not anything Putellas can solve — except by helping play keepaway from the Swedes.

Meanwhile, the leading scorer among those still alive in the World Cup is a defender — Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt (four goals). That stat says much about Swedish strategy and savvy on set pieces.

Ilestedt, 30, who recently joined Arsenal FC, has converted 17 goals in 307 club games in a 13-year pro career. In international play, Ilestedt’s totals are 15 goals in 73 matches, according to FIFA.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson has figured out how to optimize Ilestedt’s presence on corner kicks, via positioning and pinpoint setups from Jonna Andersson and Kosovare Asllani. Ilestedt could become the first defender to be awarded the World Cup Golden Boot as top scorer; she has tied the record for goals by a defender, set by France’s Wendie Renard in 2019.

Ilestedt presents a combination of size and athleticism — and her sporting roots run deep. Cousin Oliver Ekman-Larsson is a high-scoring defenseman for the NHL’s Florida Panthers, and great uncle Sven Tumba Johansson played hockey and soccer for Sweden national teams, and also had a tryout with the Bruins in the 1950s.

So far, the Swedes have depended heavily on dead ball threats, but they will likely be looking to produce offense in the run of play against Spain. Striker Stina Blackstenius has spent most of the tournament chasing around, leading Sweden’s high press, which is unlikely to faze Spain’s passing game.

But La Roja’s defense is vulnerable to counterattacks. And Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, and substitutes Madelen Janogy and Sofia Jakobsson can be deadly in transition, with Elin Rubensson and Asllani providing the playmaking.

As expected, European countries have dominated the World Cup, coming close to producing all four semifinalists. France missed advancing only because an extra-time goal was disallowed in a penalty kicks loss to Australia in the quarterfinals. Not counting games in which UEFA teams played each other, their record in this World Cup is 20-8-9 (75-30 goal differential). No other confederation compiled a winning record.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.