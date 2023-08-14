Yankees prove to be no match for Braves in lopsided series opener in Atlanta

New York, in last place in the AL East, has a three-game losing streak. The Yankees (60-59), who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2016, began the night five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth.

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.

ATLANTA — Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs in a fill-in role, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees, 11-3, Monday night.

Fried (4-1) gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5. He returned from the 60-day injured list Aug. 4 after missing 70 games with a left forearm strain and allowed a combined four runs in two road starts for the majors-best Braves.

Advertisement

Lopez has a combined eight RBIs in his last two starts. He had a two-run single in the second off Clarke Schmidt (8-7) before driving in another run with a single in Atlanta’s four-run third.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Lopez had four hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs while also pitching a scoreless inning in relief in Atlanta’s 21-3 win at the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader sweep Saturday.

Eddie Rosario capped Atlanta’s scoring by hitting a two-run homer off Albert Abreu in the eighth.

Lopez filled in for shortstop Orlando Arcia on Saturday and was needed at second base Monday night as Ozzie Albies was out with a sore hamstring, missing a start for the first time this season. Albies will reportedly be going on the 10-day injured list.

The Braves acquired Lopez from Kansas City for lefthander Taylor Hearn on July 30.

Austin Riley homered in the first inning and Eddie Rosario had two hits, including a two-run single in the third.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and drove in a run for New York. Anthony Volpe’s ninth-inning triple off Joe Jiménez drove in Billy McKinney, who walked as a pinch-hitter.

Advertisement

Schmidt’s streak of 14 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer ended in just two innings. He gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in 2⅓ innings in his first career appearance against the Braves. Schmidt, a native of Acworth, Ga., about 20 miles from Truist Park, grew up cheering for Atlanta.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06 ERA) will make a traditional start, without an opener, when he opposes the Braves’ Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64) Tuesday night. Severino followed an opener in his last appearance, allowing four runs in two-plus innings and took the loss to the White Sox last Wednesday in Chicago.