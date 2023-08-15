Amazon’s pharmacy to automatically apply discounts to insulin

Amazon’s pharmacy unit said it will automatically apply coupon discounts for insulin as the Biden administration seeks to expand access to lower prices for the life-saving diabetes medication. Rather than manually entering a coupon code to lower insulin costs to $35 a month, Amazon will provide eligible patients with immediate discounts on more than 15 insulin and diabetes care brands, including insulin vials, pens, continuous glucose monitors, and pumps, the online retail giant company said Tuesday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

JEWELRY

Pandora expands into lab-grown diamonds

Pandora raised its revenue forecast on strong demand as the Danish jewelry chain expands sales of lab-grown diamonds, aiming to popularize the cheaper alternatives to mined gems. Full-year sales should increase as much as 5 percent, the company said Tuesday, reporting second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. Pandora will start selling synthetic diamonds in Mexico, Brazil, and Australia later this year, the company said. Pandora already sells them in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The jeweler dropped natural diamonds in 2021 after reports of human rights abuses at mines and factories and due to their high carbon footprint. With a starting price of $290, the lab-made stones are significantly cheaper, matching the company’s focus on the affordable. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

CBS News names a new CEO

CBS News has named Wendy McMahon as its next chief executive, overseeing the news division, its network of stations, and its TV syndication arm. McMahon was previously president of CBS News and its stations, splitting duties with Neeraj Khemlani, who also held that title. Khemlani stepped down Sunday, striking a multiyear deal to develop content for the company. McMahon, 48, previously worked at Disney, as president of the company’s ABC-TV stations. At Disney, she oversaw eight broadcast stations, local newsrooms, and their streaming assets. Earlier in her career, she worked at CBS-owned stations in Boston and Minneapolis. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

China holds back data on youth unemployment

China suspended publishing data on its soaring youth unemployment rate to iron out complexities in the numbers, fanning investor fears about data transparency in the world’s second-largest economy. The National Bureau of Statistics didn’t release a figure for the jobless rate for people aged between 16 and 24 in its July economic activity report on Tuesday. Youth unemployment hit a record 21.3 percent in June, with the bureau last month indicating the figure would probably increase. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOVIES

Lucasfilm to close studio in Singapore

Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm is winding down its operations in Singapore after almost 20 years in the country, reflecting challenges in the industry. The move will affect more than 300 employees at Lucasfilm’s visual effects and animation studio, Industrial Light & Magic, according to a report by Today. Having once built Disney into the world’s most powerful entertainment company by acquiring the Pixar and Marvel studios alongwith Star Wars’ Lucasfilm, Bob Iger is now slashing spending with cut backs and layoffs, at a time when rival Netflix is adding subscribers. Iger’s contract was last month extended through 2026. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

Texas suing Shell over Houston fire

Texas is suing Shell and is seeking more than $1 million, alleging a fire at the oil giant’s Houston-area petrochemical plant damaged the environment. The May 5 fire at the plant in the suburb of Deer Park resulted in nine workers being treated at and released from a hospital. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 7 in Travis County by the Texas attorney general’s office, alleges air and water contamination and violations of state laws at the plant, including those of the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act, and the Water Code. A Shell spokesperson said the company is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOME CONSTRUCTION

Builder sentiment down in August

US homebuilder sentiment unexpectedly declined in August for the first time this year as high mortgage rates deterred prospective buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge decreased six points to a three-month low of 50. The figure was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Builder confidence had been on a tear this year as homeowners, reticent to move and relinquish their low borrowing costs, have kept resale inventory limited and encouraged buyers to seek out new construction. The latest figures suggest high mortgage rates — more than double where they were at the end of 2021 — are starting to bite into that demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLEAN ENERGY

Few trade dirty jobs for clean ones

The Biden administration is touting its efforts to transition to a clean-energy economy, but a new study shows that few workers who leave industries associated with fossil fuels move to a green job — especially older employees and those without a college degree. Researchers at Wake Forest University and the University of Pennsylvania analyzed job changes in more than 130 million profiles from market-analytics firm Lightcast. They found that while the rate of transition from so-called dirty jobs to ones associated with the production of renewable energy or electric vehicles has increased tenfold, fewer than 1 percent of all workers leave a dirty job for a green one and are more likely to move to manufacturing or another carbon-intensive industry. The vast majority of workers who landed green jobs came from other industries and occupations such as sales managers, software developers, and marketing managers, according to the study. About a quarter of the green jobs went to first-time job-holders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Indian company unveils first electric motorbike

Ola Electric Mobility is expanding its electric two-wheeler lineup — with its first motorbike and cheapest scooter yet — as it seeks to lure buyers away from gasoline-fueled transportation. The Bengaluru-based startup unveiled four premium electric motorbikes, with sales and deliveries starting in a year, at an event at its Ola Future Factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The company is launching its cheapest battery scooter, the S1 X priced at 89,999 rupees ($1,085), to take on affordable gasoline two-wheelers. It will be available starting in December. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Frontier Communications may move from Conn. to Florida or Texas

Frontier Communications is considering moving its headquarters from Norwalk, Conn., to either Texas or Florida, threatening to join an exodus of companies and workers to the South. The telecommunications company is seeking tax incentives from Texas to turn its existing Dallas office into a corporate hub, according to a memo from the Assistant City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry to council members last week. Tampa, Fla., is also being considered as an alternative location, according to the memo, which was earlier reported by the Dallas Morning News. Texas and Florida are experiencing an influx of wealth as companies move to or expand in the states, which have no income taxes and business-friendly policies. Tesla, Hewlett-Packard, and Caterpillar are some of the major companies that have relocated to Texas in recent years, while Ken Griffin, the Citadel Securities founder, moved his firm to Miami last year. Frontier emerged from bankruptcy in 2021 and is focused on building fiber optic networks to serve customers in 25 states. — BLOOMBERG NEWS