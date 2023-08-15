Digital pioneer Ivan Sutherland still makes hard research fun

Sixty years later, Sutherland still contends that play is an important part of pushing the boundaries of technology. “Research is very hard work,” he said, “but research is fun — if you let research be fun.”

One of Ivan Sutherland’s favorite memories of the early 1960s at MIT does not sound like serious science. He was goofing around with a group of fellow graduate students, one of whom had brought in a toy space pistol. “You’d aim it at a candle, pull the trigger, and a plunger would hit a diaphragm,” Sutherland explained. A vortex of air would cross the room, and blow out the candle — if your aim was good.

Over the span of about eight years, while earning his doctorate at MIT, and then as a young professor at Harvard, Sutherland laid some of the foundations of the digital world that surrounds us today — from the idea of seeing and manipulating images on a computer screen, without knowing how to program, to donning a headset that would create a virtual reality world around a person. One of the fields Sutherland helped launch, computer-aided design, is now the default way that buildings, bridges, cars, and smartphones are designed.

“He has always been ahead of the curve, and he still is,” said Danny Hillis, an entrepreneur and inventor who met Sutherland when they served on a technical advisory board together. “The things he’s working on have always turned out to be important.”

At MIT, Sutherland says that he “was in the right place at the right time” to get access to one of the most powerful computers that had yet been built, the TX-2 at MIT’s Lincoln Labs facility in Lexington. Sutherland asked for access, and the computer’s designer, Wesley A. Clark, “gave me two or three hours at a time, on multiple days a week. That was my personal computer,” he said. Often, those hours were between 3 and 6 in the morning, which turned him into an early riser.

Ivan Sutherland holds one of the several thousand modules from TX-2, which, at the time of his 1963 PhD project, was the world’s most powerful computer, at his home in Portland, Ore., on April 4, 2023. WILL MATSUDA/NYT

The software he wrote for the TX-2, Sketchpad, is considered one of the most influential programs ever. It allowed the user to pick up a light pen, and create and manipulate geometric shapes on the screen — including making lines perfectly parallel, or cloning objects. Sketchpad was also the first program with a graphical user interface, controlled by touching text and icons on screen with the light pen, in addition to typing commands.

After a short detour to Washington, where he served at the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Sutherland landed a faculty job at Harvard. It was at the university’s Cruft Laboratory that Sutherland used a minicomputer from Digital Equipment to create the first head-mounted display that allowed the wearer to enter “virtual reality.” The graphics were simple — wire-frame geometric shapes floating in space — but the user’s perspective of them would change with head movement. . (The apparatus bolted to the ceiling to hold the heavy headset was dubbed the “Sword of Damocles.”) Geometric shapes could also be layered on top of the real world — what is now called “augmented reality.”

“With appropriate programming,” Sutherland wrote in a 1965 paper, “such a display could literally be the Wonderland into which Alice walked.” Today, companies like Meta and Apple are still trying to figure out how to bring the technology that Sutherland demonstrated in the 1960s to the mass market. He’s not very interested in virtual reality or augmented reality headsets these days, though he mused, “I wonder if you could use it in an airplane, so the guy in the next seat can’t see what you’re doing” on a laptop screen.

When Sutherland decided to start a company to make hardware that would support advanced computer graphics, his co-founder was a professor at the University of Utah, Dave Evans. “Obviously,” Sutherland felt, “it should be located on Route 128″ in Massachusetts, which was already home to many high tech companies. But Evans’ wife argued that they had seven children, and the Sutherlands had only two, so it would be easier for their family to relocate. So Sutherland left Harvard for the University of Utah, and the company was founded in 1968 in Salt Lake City — where it is still headquartered. Among the students he trained at the University of Utah was Ed Catmull, who developed an interest in computer animation. Catmull went on to co-found Pixar, and to make the first fully computer-animated feature film, “Toy Story.”

Sutherland’s career later took him to CalTech, where he was the founding head of the school’s computer science department, and Sun Microsystems, the Silicon Valley manufacturer of powerful computer workstations.

Ivan Sutherland's office at Portland State University in Portland, Ore., on April 4, 2023. WILL MATSUDA/NYT

These days, he is concerned about how America can retain its technological edge. It’s the only reason he agreed to an interview, after telling me in an e-mail that he “avoids press coverage like the plague.” Specifically, he believes that the dominant way semiconductors are designed today is running into fundamental limits on how fast they can get. With the federal government’s 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, intended to boost domestic chip production, Sutherland worries that “we’re preparing to better fight the past war, instead of preparing for the next one.” In other words, we’re funding new shipyards to build ocean liners when we should be inventing aircraft. He is interested in an approach called single flux quantum logic circuits, which rely on the physics of super cold superconductivity to make electrical resistance vanish. That allows you to run computations faster and more efficiently, without generating heat.

As Sutherland has become an advocate for research and training around these superconducting circuits, he has begun returning to Lincoln Labs in Lexington, where it all began. It’s one of a few places in the US conducting research in the field. (His photo still hangs in the lobby there.)

“I think his main idea was that the US is a little bit behind” countries like China, Russia, and Japan “in terms of funding and people involved,” said Sergey Tolpygo, a technical staff member at Lincoln Labs who has met with Sutherland. “It is a danger for national security, and he is sort of alarmed. Another alarm for him is the lack of preparing young talent” that would be able to use or advance these new superconducting computing technologies, Tolpygo said.

“If we aren’t ready, some other nation will take command, and be able to build better and faster computers than we can,” Sutherland said. The field is still nascent, with a few large companies like Northrop Grumman ― as well as a handful of startups ― working in it. Hillis, who founded the early supercomputer company Thinking Machines while a grad student at MIT, said he could ”imagine a startup getting started now that could become the next Intel.”

Sutherland, 85, still works seven days a week in his home office in Portland, Oregon. He holds the title of visiting scientist at Portland State University: “I’m allowed to teach, but I don’t have to,” he said. He asks students to call him Ivan, not Professor Sutherland. “It allows them to treat me as a human being,” he explained. “Their ideas are more important than mine.”

“You’re no good at things you think aren’t fun,” Sutherland said. The space pistol he played with in his twenties at MIT was “exactly the right metaphor.” If you want to expand the scope of what’s possible today, he said, “you need to play around with stuff to understand what it will do, and what it won’t do.”

A printout of a circuit at Ivan Sutherland's home in Portland, Ore., on April 4, 2023. WILL MATSUDA/NYT

