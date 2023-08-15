Add wedding cake to the Kowloon’s menu: Restaurant closing for a private event for the first time in history

OK, technically we don’t know what’s on the menu. That’s because, recalling another architectural wonder, wedding details themselves might as well be inside Fort Knox. Last Saturday, the restaurant tweeted that it would close for “Kayla and Jon’s Wedding,” marking the first time in history the establishment has closed for a private event. “Only takeout will be available,” they wrote. “Thank you.”

On Saturday, Kowloon Restaurant will add wedding cake to the menu next to Mai Tais and beef Teriyaki, when Kayla and Jon will exchange wedding vows nearby a replica pirate ship.

Move over, the Taj Mahal. This weekend, the world’s greatest monument to love sits atop a hill on Route One in Saugus.

Who really can say what it costs to close down the pan-Asian Tiki temple for a night? And not just any night, but that one special night.

Technically, that person is Lillian Moy, Function Coordinator for Kowloon.

“Sorry, the Kowloon is not available to comment about the wedding other than to let you know we are closed for the private event on Saturday,” she wrote via email.

Left to our own busybodied devices to figure it out, the sprawling complex holds up to about 1,200 people. Buffet dinner, with favorites like spareribs, wings and fried rice, starts at $35 per person. Adding tax, a 20 percent service fee, and $3 per person Champagne toasts, not to mention the bar tab . . . no matter. Every married couple knows that money is just a detail, and that the most important thing is love.

The internet, when informed, took news of the temporary closure with grace, and sent its blessings to the couple. Besides those who vowed to crash the wedding (please don’t), commenters called the couple “icons,” their venue choice a “flex,” and declared this a “dream wedding.”

“After years of bitter conflict, Saugus has named a new royal line,” read one tweet. “This marriage is going to last a lifetime,” read another.

Neither Kayla nor Jon returned requests for comment, so we can only speculate as to whether the duo will swap rings embedded inside fortune cookies, framed by spouting lagoon fountains.

And unlike Kowloon as we know it, which announced plans to scale back in size, we know Kayla and Jon will be an institution that lasts forever. Congratulations, you two.