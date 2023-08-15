A new point of view for Bar Enza

Rialto closed in 2016, and the restaurant became Benedetto, where chef Michael Pagliarini (Giulia, Moëca) served duck, too, inside golden tortelloni wreathed with broccoli rabe, dried cherries, and shavings of Parmigiano. In 2021, Benedetto was replaced with Bar Enza, a collaboration between the hotel and the Lyons Group (behind Scampo, Summer Shack, and many more). Michelin-starred chef Mark Ladner brought meatballs the size of small cabbages, the 100-layer lasagna he was known for at New York’s Del Posto, and momentary buzz. Now Ladner has moved into a corporate role, and Bar Enza has a new executive chef: Tony Susi, whose food you may have eaten over the years in restaurants from Olives to Geppetto to Capo to his own former Sage.

For more than 20 years, this restaurant inside the Charles Hotel was Rialto , where chef Jody Adams made her name and diners’ nights with her warm, sophisticated take on Italian-influenced food. Regulars still miss her slow-roasted duck. It can be hard to move on after a long relationship.

When it comes to culinary talent, that’s an embarrassment of riches. If nothing else, the evolution of the space speaks to how many different ways there are to interpret “Italian restaurant.” Meanwhile, across the lobby, Henrietta’s Table has been serving farm-focused New England fare for almost 30 years. (It and Rialto both opened around the same time as Susi’s tiny nook in the North End.)

Chef Tony Susi of Bar Enza. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Bar Enza is a tricky spot: a hotel restaurant away from the foot traffic of Harvard Square that must cater to both out-of-town guests and neighborhood regulars. It’s a funny mix on any given evening, with nattily dressed couples with tickets to the ART beside athleisure-wearing teens and their tired parents. It’s rare to find one place where you could comfortably celebrate a birthday with a raucous friend group, meet a business client, treat your nana, romance a love interest, and break up with them a few weeks later, but here it is. The heated patio is a draw. The dining room is decorated in a neutral palette, with warm spots of rose and caramel — pretty, and pleasant, but without committing to a particular vibe. It’s on Susi to inject personality via the food.

He does, as best he’s able without some kind of a bold shakeup. The menu is a mix of the accessible and the sophisticated, sometimes within the same dish. Comfort and elegance take turns leading. Who could resist zucchini blossoms stuffed with lobster and mascarpone mousse? The filling is tender and lightly springy, lifted with lemon; the frying is almost like tempura, so crisp and light. Underneath is a slick of aioli, both herbaceous and acidic, punched up with Thai basil and more citrus. Carpaccio is a dish that feels both like a throwback and eternal, and it is very good: a spread of thin-sliced meat dolloped with truffle and artichoke vinaigrette, sprinkled with smoked salt and chives, with a handful of Jerusalem artichoke crisps strewn on top. All the crunch and salt and earth and acid come together in each bite, if you aim your fork right.

Not everyone is going to order a plate of raw beef, but the person who asks for the Enza salad gets treated to a similarly invigorating experience via very different ingredients. Crunch, brightness, and big bursts of flavor. The lettuce is tossed with so many different vegetables — sliced carrots and radishes of several colors and varieties, slivered onions, tomatoes, asparagus — and then, generously, with zesty oregano vinaigrette. It’s all blanketed with thick shavings of provolone, so that it tastes like a farm-to-table antipasto platter.

Susi is known for pasta, and ricotta gnocchi are a reminder why. The tender, lightly chewy ridged dumplings curve in on themselves, catching peas, bites of lobster, and snips of marjoram with every bite. Fazzoletti is a dish he served at Sage, handkerchiefs of pasta folded up with spinach and fontina and baked until the edges are browned and crisp, jammy cooked cherry tomatoes and little sprigs of basil over the top, summery juices collecting beneath.

Black Bass at Bar Enza in Cambridge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But not all dishes are as dialed in as these. Corn tortelli sounds like a seasonal slam-dunk, but it’s simply sweet and mild, without the carefully calibrated flavors Bar Enza serves up when it’s at its best. The Bolognese sauce that is lightly tossed with spinach tagliatelle doesn’t have much punch. By all means, apply sauce with Italian restraint, but make it flavorful. One evening, our server enthuses about boring arancini, recommending them over tomato focaccia with whipped ricotta, fennel pollen, and black salt. Susi is proud of that dish: “Our house focaccia came out really well; we worked on five different versions of it,” he told the Globe in a May interview. That’s a good talking point for staff, who need to get on the same page. Service here can be off-key, but that’s balanced by staffers who go above and beyond and clearly enjoy doing so. (If you want something fried and gooey, skip the arancini for a side of potato panzerotti, which look like tuber Twinkies and taste like the love child of hashbrowns and mac ‘n’ cheese.)

I like the simplicity of crisp-skinned, tail-on black bass over snap peas and corn with aioli and sweet-sour fennel agrodolce. It’s a nice piece of fish! But tender roast chicken with artichokes and garlic butter needs some refining; there are so many onions, not quite enough artichokes, and whole, bitter cloves of garlic waiting to surprise you when you chomp in. And both dishes are very, very salty.

Tiramisu at Bar Enza in Cambridge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cocktails lean sweet, with a selection of spritzes and Negronis. For dessert, the tiramisu Napoleon-style is a whimsical bit of architecture, with Italian flavors layered up like the French dessert. Pizzelle are topped with strawberry-rhubarb sauce that doesn’t taste like rhubarb; we eat the scoop of good cardamom gelato on top and call it a night.

Here is the point in the meal where my mind casts backward with longing, to Benedetto and its glorious, ambitious, inventive desserts from pastry chef Renae Connolly, now working with Pagliarini at Moëca. Bar Enza is a less risky, more realistic vision for this space at this time. Susi’s menu accomplishes what it needs to, maintaining a point of view while offering something for everyone. It’s still easy to imagine him cooking in a restaurant of his own, a tiny nook with a tiny menu of dishes with big flavor. Maybe I miss Sage. Or maybe I just miss the days when staffing wasn’t such a challenge, and precision and consistency were more readily at hand.

Who am I kidding. It’s both.

BAR ENZA

★★

Charles Hotel, 1 Bennett St., Harvard Square, Cambridge, 617-661-5050, www.bar-enza.com

Wheelchair accessible.

Prices Appetizers $10-$27. Primi $24-$32. Secondi $26-$46. Desserts $12.

Hours Mon-Sat 5-10 p.m. (Bar until 11 p.m.)

Noise level Conversation easy

★★★★★ Extraordinary | ★★★★ Excellent | ★★★ Very good | ★★ Good | ★ Fair | (No stars) Poor

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.