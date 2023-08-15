On the Cape, restaurateur Bob Jarvis rides the waves of a changing beach community

How did you get into the restaurant business?

Bob runs the Quarterdeck and Bucatino in Falmouth, and the Pilot House in Sandwich, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Four of his kids also help out. And, occasionally, he still performs at his restaurants.

Falmouth’s Bob Jarvis, 54, started life as a teenage troubadour who traveled the west with his guitar before returning home to the family business: food. He grew up on the Cape, where his parents owned the Chart Room in Falmouth. (His brother, Dave, handles it these days.)

My parents were in the business. They started the Chart Room, back in 1972, in Cataumet, on the Cape. I was basically born and raised in the business.

Did you always know you wanted to continue in it? Or did you think: “I’m leaving. I’m doing something totally different.”

I was a musician for a while. I’d work the summers on the Cape, and then I would either go out west, to Colorado or Lake Tahoe, and play music out there for the winter. I played guitar and bass — and we basically did anything from folky blues to rock ’n’ roll.

What brought you back into the fold?

That always doesn’t pay the bills. I’d also have cooking jobs out west, or wherever I was, and my parents started getting a little older. It was a seasonal restaurant. I’d come back and help them open the restaurant and then close the restaurant. It just started to become more of a full-time gig. Then I opened up a fresh pasta company, Cape Cod Pasta, in the basement of what’s now Bucatino.

What’s the offseason like?

So, the Pilot House is seasonal. But the Quarterdeck and Bucatino are both year-round. Last year, we probably had the best winter ever. I think it was COVID-related, where a lot of people during COVID came to the Cape, worked out of their Cape house, and then just never left. Especially in Falmouth, there are definitely a lot of year-round people. It’s not like the old Cape that it used to be. It’s not just fish and chips and fried clams anymore.

What’s the difference between growing up there in the ‘70s versus what the Cape is today?

It’s come a long way. It’s definitely not that old, salty, Cape Cod fish-and-chips places. You know, they exist, and we still partake in that tradition for sure. We do the old Cape Cod favorites, people love it, but we also have to get fun with a lot of food — a little bit more contemporary.

[Growing up], the population would quadruple in the summer. There were a lot of people, and there was a lot of action going on. It’s not like the olden days, where six guys from UMass used to come down and rent a place, work at the restaurants, have a great summer, and then go back to college. Those days are pretty much gone.

Now, those homes have been gobbled up. They’re either using them for VRBO or just using them for summer homes. That really did explode. It creates a big strain on restaurants, hoping for workers. We actually own four homes, and we rent one, just for summertime help.

How do you it? Because you hear it’s so hard to find workers right now.

We do the H-2B and the J-1 visas. If we didn’t do that, we probably wouldn’t be able to staff our kitchens 100 percent. We don’t have any problems staffing the floor: plenty of bartenders, servers, hostesses. It’s the kitchen work that people don’t want to do anymore.

Why?

I think it’s ultra-hot, it’s busy, stressful, it’s pressure. It’s easier to shake some cocktails instead of dripping in sweat behind the line. We’ve stayed in business by being able to participate in the visa program and offering a place to stay.

Readers might not know what H-2B and J-1 visas mean.

It’s a worker visa program, where I bring [workers] in for the summertime. [Our workers are] from Jamaica. They’re all trained culinary people. They do two years of schooling, and then they have to do two years in the hotel program … These are professional cooks looking to do this for a living. It’s not just a part-time summer job. I think that restaurants that don’t do that, don’t have the luxury to be able to do that, they have to close a couple of days a week because they’ve got to be able to give their people a day off. And it’s just so hard to find help; it’s the number-one thorn. J-1s are college kids.

The Globe ran a story a couple years ago about Cape customers being rude — ruder than ever. I’m sure it’s not just the case on the Cape, but summer destinations overall. Do you experience that?

We’re in the hospitality business, so we deal with it on a daily basis. And, you know, lucky for us, it’s very few and far between. We’ll get some strange emails here or there, where you’re just kind of like, “What drives you to say these things?” It’s very strange. But we’re very lucky. I mean, 99 percent of our clientele are just great people.

Has the clientele changed over the years?

It’s still basically the same that it’s always been. In the month of July, you get a lot of families, a lot of big parties, big groups. It seems like maybe families are doubling up on some of these homes to rent because they’re expensive. July is more of a family-focused month.

But then in August and September, you start to see older people, where their kids have kind of moved on. You’re just seeing couples, and they definitely have more money than they used to.

OK, some fun Cape questions. Best beach?

Best beach? Old Silver. The sun sinks right out there in Buzzards Bay. You’re looking out at Cleveland Ledge. The sand is amazing. The water is beautiful. It just gives you that Cape Cod vibe, with amazing sunsets.

Lobster roll with mayo or butter?

I grew up with mayo, so I’m gonna go with mayo.

Parking strategies for the beach?

Great question. Get there early or go late. But my favorite way to do it is bicycle. Then you never have a problem parking.

Bay side or ocean side?

I’m an ocean man.

Sagamore or Bourne Bridge?

I’m Bourne, because I’m in Falmouth.

I hear you sometimes still play in your restaurants. Any favorite covers?

If my old band is playing, sometimes I’ll sit in and do a tune: Bob Marley, “Stir It Up.”

This isn’t a Cape Cod-related question, but I ask everybody: favorite snack?

I’m going to go with wasabi peas.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.