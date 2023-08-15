Food For Free works with Pine Street Inn to feed residents and train future cooks

Around 1 p.m. every Wednesday, a truck from Food For Free containing hefty cartons brimming with the summer’s bounty — squash, radishes, beets, scallions, cucumbers, corn, collard greens — arrives at Pine Street Inn. Food For Free is a nonprofit established in Cambridge four decades ago. It salvages food from supermarkets, universities, corporations, restaurants, and more, and distributes it to hunger relief programs, food pantries, low-income housing, and shelters that feed 150,000 people each year across Eastern Massachusetts. This particular delivery is transporting produce donated from Waltham Fields Community Farm.

“We do the harvesting, washing, and packing on Tuesday so everything is ready for Wednesday,” says farm manager Andy Andrews. “We’ve had a good crop with abundance and a full crew this year.” These vegetables are designated for iCater, a Pine Street Inn program that trains 15 people per eight-week session for food service jobs. After the classroom, residents move to a paid six-month stint in the shelter’s production kitchen for on-the-job experience alongside seasoned chefs. Already this year, 28 students found employment. One now works in a Whole Foods Market’s meat department and another in Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s kitchen.