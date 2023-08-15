Recipe: The crispy feta fried egg recipe that went viral is very easy and delicious

Serves 1

Pittsburgh-based food writer and recipe developer Grace Elkus (@graceelkus) posted this simple recipe on social media and it went viral. To make it, sprinkle feta cheese around the edge of a nonstick skillet, leaving a hole in the middle. As soon as the cheese starts to melt, break an egg into the center of the pan, cover for a couple of minutes until the white sets, and transfer the egg and cheese to a charred tortilla spread with avocado and sprinkled with lime. The dish has everything going for it: It's simple and inexpensive to make, all the ingredients are easy to find, and it's delicious.

1 flour or corn tortilla (6 inch) 1 egg 1½ ounces full-fat feta cheese (1/3 cup) from a block packed in brine Black pepper, to taste Crushed red pepper, to taste ¼ small ripe avocado, peeled and seeded Squeeze of lime juice

1. In a heavy-based skillet over medium heat, warm the tortilla on both sides or char it over a gas flame.

2. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Flick a drop of feta brine into the skillet to see if it sizzles; if it does, the pan is hot enough.

3. Crumble the feta around the edge of the pan, leaving space for the egg in the center.

4. When the feta starts to melt and bubble, crack the egg into the center. Sprinkle with black and red pepper (the feta will add enough salt).

5. Cover the skillet, turn the heat to medium low (or low if the feta is browning) for 2 minutes, or until the white is set. The yolk will be runny and the feta crispy.

6. Spread the avocado onto the tortilla and season with lime. Transfer the fried egg to the tortilla.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Grace Elkus