SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Meaty, juicy, local bluefish shines with a bright sauce of parsley, mint, and cilantro

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated August 15, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Bluefish with Fresh Herb SauceSheryl Julian

Serves 4

Meaty, juicy, flavorful local bluefish stands up well to strong flavors. When broiled, the moderately high fat content of the dark flesh prevents it from drying out while the top turns golden. Substitute a firm white fish, such as swordfish or halibut, if you like. You'll need a bunch each of fresh parsley, mint, and cilantro along with sprigs of thyme and oregano for this bright sauce. If you grow your own herbs, all the better. Chop leftover herbs and toss them into salads, omelets, or marinades, or sprinkle them on grilled foods. Serve the fish with roasted baby potatoes or fingerlings, a locally raised vegetable such as zucchini or summer squash, or brown rice.

Olive oil (for sprinkling)
pounds boneless skin-on bluefish fillet
Salt and pepper, to taste
½cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped
cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
¼cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
1small clove garlic, finely chopped
2tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar
¼cup olive oil

1. Place an oven rack about 6 inches below the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Lightly oil a broiler pan.

2. Cut the fish into 4 even-sized pieces. Place them fish in the broiler pan skin side down. Sprinkle with olive oil and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Broil the fish for 10 minutes, or until it starts to brown on top and is cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest end registers 140 degrees.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the parsley, mint, cilantro, thyme, oregano, garlic, vinegar, oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Divide the fish among 4 plates. Spoon sauce over each one.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

Boston Globe Today