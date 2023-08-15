Recipe: Set smoked trout on brown bread with pickled radishes for a no-cook summer treat

Serves 4

Recently on a trip to London, where I was visiting my son, we went to Noble Rot Wine Bar & Restaurant in the West End, whose specialty, among others, is a smoked eel appetizer. I have semi-scary childhood memories of eels in Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, so I decided against ordering the dish. The waiter convinced me otherwise and, wow, was I pleasantly surprised. Smoked eel isn't overly fishy or weird and has a clean, smoky taste, with a beautiful light color. At home I couldn't recreate the appetizer because the fish is too difficult to find, but here is the spirit of the dish. Smoked trout goes onto sliced whole-wheat or sourdough bread that's slathered with lemony horseradish butter. A vegetable pickle is a must with the rich fish, and these radishes hit the perfect note. Add a squeeze of lemon and a few greens and you have a delicious lunch. Cut the bread into smaller halves or triangles for an appetizer or first course. This outstanding no-cook treat is welcome in the heat when you want something a little special.

RADISHES

½ cup distilled white vinegar ¼ cup sugar ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon pickling spice ½ cup cold water 1 bunch radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced 1 sprig fresh dill

1. Have on hand a microwave safe bowl or medium saucepan, a heatproof glass measuring cup, a 1-pint jar, and several ice cubes.

2. In the bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar, salt, and pickling spice. Microwave on high for 2 minutes, or until the vinegar boils. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt. Or, heat the mixture in the saucepan over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

3. In the measuring cup, place 2 to 3 ice cubes. Add enough cold water to measure 1/2 cup. Stir the ice water into the vinegar mixture. Pour the mixture into the jar.

4. Place the dill sprig in the bottom of the jar. Add the radishes and submerge them in the brine. Cover the jar with a lid and refrigerate until ready to use, or for up to about 2 weeks.

SANDWICHES

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 tablespoons bottled horseradish, drained Juice of 1/4 lemon Salt and pepper, to taste 4 slices brown bread (rustic whole-whea, sourdough wheat, or rye) 5 ounces smoked trout, skinned and boned, cut into 4 pieces Few handfuls of microgreens or baby arugula 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a small bowl, stir the butter, horseradish, lemon juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper to blend them.

2. Spread the bread generously with the butter. For each bread slice, remove about 2 tablespoons of radishes from the brine. Pile them on the bread. Arrange the smoked trout on the radishes and top with the greens.

3. Serve each slice on a small plate with a lemon wedge. For hors d'oeuvres, halve the bread or cut triangles and sprinkle with lemon juice.

Sally Pasley Vargas