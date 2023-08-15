Recipe: Spoon vinaigrette over charred, grilled bell peppers and add crumbles of goat cheese

Serves 6

Roasting bell peppers (or any peppers) to soften the flesh and remove the skin is a classic technique that merits revisiting in summer, when plants are ready to harvest. The grill is ideal here, and the only trick is to make sure the skins are completely charred. Then transfer them to a bowl and cover with a plate. When cool, the skins slide right off, and the cores slip away easily too. Toss with a vinaigrette and top with capers and goat cheese for a wonderful addition to a charcuterie board, crudite platter, or appetizer spread. Or serve them as a side to grilled steak or as one component of a vegetarian farmers' market dinner. Make them ahead to marinate overnight, so all you have to do the following day is add the garnish. Yes, you can buy roasted, peeled peppers at many markets, but there's nothing like your own, slightly smoky and loaded with good flavors.

Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 9 bell peppers in mixed colors (red, yellow, orange) 6 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 ounces goat cheese 2 tablespoons capers, drained

1. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable or canola oil.

2. Rub the peppers all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil.

3. Place the peppers on the grill, cover, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, or until all sides are completely charred.

4. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover with a plate. Let them sit for at least 20 minutes, or until they are cool enough to handle.

5. Remove and discard all the charred skin, the cores, and the seeds, using a small paring knife to help you. Working carefully, try to keep the flesh in large pieces.

6. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat the remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until the garlic softens but is not brown. Leave to cool in the pan.

7. Whisk in the vinegar, thyme, parsley, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

8. Drain off any excess liquid from the peppers. Transfer them to a platter and spoon over the vinaigrette. Turn the peppers in the dressing. Top with crumbles of goat cheese and capers.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick