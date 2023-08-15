What makes a recipe go viral?

This is social media’s crowning moment for food and recipes. A recipe seen by a few readers can quickly go viral with millions of views liking it or reposting it or mimicking it. That’s partly because everyone’s a cook. Our collective house arrest during the pandemic sent us into our kitchens to try all sorts of recipes we might once have thought were beyond reach (cue sourdough bread). Many come tumbling into my social accounts for all the obvious algorithm reasons. I follow home cooks and chefs, so I’m sent posts from other cooks and chefs. Most delight me.

A baked feta pasta that went viral during the pandemic is still getting posted frequently, each cook making a video for social media as if it were brand new. The dish has a lot going for it. It’s easy, there are only a few ingredients, and without doing much you produce very appealing results. To make it, you roast a block of feta surrounded by cherry tomatoes with olive oil until the cheese almost melts and the tomato skins blister. Add cooked pasta and break up everything in the pan until it’s saucy.

Viral recipes tend to fall into four categories: 1. Honestly clever dishes, mostly very simple, that anyone can throw together with pantry ingredients. 2. Cooking hacks to make your life easier. 3. Spicy, salty, rich, crispy snacks that you want after a trip to the cannabis clinic or when happy hour ends in the wee hours; delicious but silly stuff. 4. Cheffy things that enthrall you because they’re challenging; real achievements of culinary skill, but which you’ll only make in your dreams.

A fine example of quick and clever is Martha Stewart’s one-pot pasta, a decade old and enjoying a revival. Two assistants learned the recipe in a village in Puglia from a chef whose mother made it. The recipe first appeared in Martha Stewart Living and there are now dozens of variations. In the original, spaghetti goes into a deep skillet with tomatoes, onion, garlic, seasonings, basil, and water. It’s brought to a boil and allowed to simmer for eight or nine minutes while you stir it from time to time. When the pasta is al dente, it has absorbed the liquid in the pan and produced a little sauce. At that point, all the dish needs is fresh basil, a sprinkle of olive oil, and some freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Here’s something that lots of cooks are trying, and though there’s nothing new about it, it’s wildly popular (and difficult to make). In a video of a chef making Tornado Omelet, invented in Japan, now common Korean street food, he pours eggs into a skillet and uses chopsticks to gently stir the eggs in a circular motion until they form a big, pleated mound with a peak on top. The mound is transferred carefully from the pan to fried rice that’s been scooped with a cup and inverted on a plate. A tomato-soy sauce is spooned around the edges. The draped omelet sits like a magnificent golden dome on the plate. It obviously takes a lot of practice to duplicate, but you’ll watch the video over and over because it’s mesmerizing.

Also from Japanese kitchens come souffle pancakes, beautiful little puffy rounds. The technique is typical for a souffle — you beat egg whites until they’re stiff and fold them into a sweetened yolk mixture. Then scoop pancakes into tall mounds in a skillet that’s practically dry and cook them until they’re golden brown. From a side view, they look a little like Wolferman’s thick English muffins.

In the category of silly but (probably) delicious: chopped chicken ranch subs. Spread grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranch dressing on a cutting board and chop it finely, then stuff it all into a big toasted sub roll.

Another: Candied bacon crackers. Lay rectangles of bacon on crackers the same size, with a little brown sugar and a slice of jalapeno. Bake until golden. The crackers absorb the bacon fat and turn crispy. Add your favorite gasp emoji here.

More: smash burger tacos. Almost no recipe necessary. Just smash the patties as you cook them and slip them into tacos with whatever sweet and salty condiments you have on hand.

One of the newest culinary hacks is for shucking corn. Cut a couple inches off the stalk end of the corn, leaving the husks in place. Microwave for four minutes. They’re hot! Shake the corn gently in the husks and slide out the cob. The silk stays behind.

The corn hack is quick and effortless – though you can only do about two ears at a time in a microwave – but it shatters the natural beauty of an ear of corn, with its wide end, often with a little nub of stalk, tapering to a point.

A crispy feta fried egg posted by Pittsburgh-based food writer and recipe developer Grace Elkus (@graceelkus) got over 30 million views for its simplicity, speed, and pleasing results. Crumble feta around the edges of a nonstick skillet. When the feta begins to melt, crack an egg into the center. Season with black pepper and crushed red pepper. Cover the skillet until the white sets. Slide the crispy-edged fried egg onto a charred tortilla spread with avocado and a squeeze of lime. Elkus writes on her blog that she thinks the recipe went viral because "it's made with ingredients you likely already have in the fridge, is ready in less than 10 minutes, and teaches you a new trick: feta can melt and crisp like that?"

A crispy feta fried egg posted by Pittsburgh-based food writer and recipe developer Grace Elkus (@graceelkus) got over 30 million views for its simplicity, speed, and pleasing results. Crumble feta around the edges of a nonstick skillet. When the feta begins to melt, crack an egg into the center. Season with black pepper and crushed red pepper. Cover the skillet until the white sets. Slide the crispy-edged fried egg onto a charred tortilla spread with avocado and a squeeze of lime. Elkus writes on her blog that she thinks the recipe went viral because “it’s made with ingredients you likely already have in the fridge, is ready in less than 10 minutes, and teaches you a new trick: feta can melt and crisp like that?”

And now to the sweetest new star on the internet: a 2-year-old boy named Levi Zhang, whose dad, Jack, is a chef. “Hey Levi, what do you want to eat?” asks the dad at the beginning of every Cooking for Levi post. The toddler is an exceptionally polite, articulate boy who eats with a knife, fork, and his hands. He enjoys very sophisticated food. You can occasionally hear his mother, Emily, giggle in the background.

The first post was last April; between Instagram and TikTok, Levi, who lives in Buffalo with his family, has 1 million followers. He eats lobster mac and cheese, which is served with a lobster claw, scallops, lamb shanks, watermelon gazpacho, ratatouille, braised short ribs, and, when he wasn’t feeling well, a Chinese chicken broth.

What makes Cooking for Levi exceptional isn’t just the enchanting boy. It’s the cooking lesson we get as the accomplished and meticulous chef/dad preps Levi’s dinner. For a bird’s nest hash browns with quail eggs, he juliennes potatoes, soaks them in ice water, wrings them out in a cloth, fries them in a round mold, garnishes the dish with sauteed mushrooms and peas, and adds sprouts, cherry tomatoes, quail eggs, and dill. It’s food that could be sent out to a table in a Michelin-starred restaurant, except it’s going to a high chair with a diner who wears a plastic bib.

“Thank you,” says Levi when he’s handed the dish. He picks up a mushroom. “Meat…mushroom…it looks like a bird’s nest…ohhhh…tomatoes…poke it and then cut” (instructions to himself on how to use the knife and fork). Then he decides, with dad’s encouragement, to tear off the sprouts with his hands.

Every once in a while you find a culinary gem that’s pure happiness. If you need a smile, watch Levi.





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.