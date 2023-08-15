Three seasonal tomato salad recipes that make the most of summer’s bounty

Peak-season tomatoes need little more than extra virgin olive oil and salt to be tasty, but a few tweaks can transform even bland supermarket tomatoes into exciting salads. Fresh cilantro, dried mint, and lime juice enliven a chopped tomato-cucumber salad with Persian roots. Our spin on a classic spinach salad pairs juicy tomato with sweet, ripe honeydew or cantaloupe, while toasted pumpkin seeds add substance and crunch. And a Burmese salad combines two varieties of tomatoes with fried and fresh shallots, plus chilies and chopped peanuts.

Makes 4 servings

Our take on Iran’s Shirazi salad was inspired by a recipe from Najmieh Batmanglij’s book Cooking in Iran: Regional Recipes and Kitchen Secrets. The dish, named for the city of Shiraz, is a refreshing combination of chopped Persian cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and fresh mint. The only problem is that salads made from vegetables such as cucumbers can turn watery once dressed — the salt in the dressing, important for sharpening other flavors, draws out moisture from the vegetables. Our solution comes from a salting technique used in Asian smashed cucumber salads: We salt both the cucumbers and tomatoes and let them drain for 20 minutes. This step is crucial, as they will exude about ½ cup of liquid — moisture that otherwise would make the salad watery and diluted.

Ripe summer tomatoes shine in this salad. To make the dish out of season, try Campari tomatoes, which have a better texture than other varieties in the offseason.

English cucumbers have fewer seeds and thinner skins than the typical garden variety. Even better are smaller Persian cucumbers. If you can find them, you’ll need 12 ounces. Simply slice them into ½-inch rounds; no need for seeding.

The dressing is bracingly fresh and sharp; if you prefer a mellower, slightly richer salad, drizzle in the optional olive oil just before serving.

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into ½-inch pieces (see headnote)

1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, white and green parts reserved separately

1 medium garlic clove, finely grated

1 tablespoon dried mint

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus ¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (optional)

In a large colander, combine the cucumber and tomatoes, then set in the sink. Sprinkle the chopped vegetables with 2 teaspoons salt and gently toss to combine. Let stand for 20 minutes, tossing once or twice to encourage the liquid to drain.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the scallion whites and ½ teaspoon salt, then use your hands to gently rub the salt into the scallions until slightly softened and wilted. Stir in the garlic, mint, and lime zest and juice; set aside until the cucumbers and tomatoes are ready.

Transfer the cucumbers and tomatoes to the bowl with the scallion whites. Add ½ teaspoon pepper, the scallion greens, and the cilantro, then toss. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, then drizzle with the oil (if using).

Spinach Salad With Tomatoes and Melon

Makes 4 servings

This summery, savory-sweet salad balances the succulence of peak-season tomatoes and melon with the mineral notes of baby spinach (or kale) and the subtle heat of a seeded and sliced jalapeño. If you’d like a little more chili burn, leave in some or all of the jalapeño seeds. And if you’d like to add a creamy, tangy element to the salad, top it with some crumbled fresh goat cheese (chèvre) or feta just before serving.

Salt the tomatoes, even if yours are perfectly ripe. This draws off some of the moisture that otherwise would water down the dish and also adds seasoning to enhance the flavor.

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 large shallot, sliced into thin rings

1 jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced crosswise

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups cubed (1-inch pieces) honeydew or cantaloupe

1 5-ounce container baby spinach or baby kale

¼ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

In a colander set over a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with ½ teaspoon salt; set aside to drain. In a large bowl, stir together the vinegar, shallot, chili, and ¼ teaspoon salt; let stand for about 10 minutes.

Stir the oil into the vinegar-shallot mixture. Add the tomatoes (discard the juices) and the melon, then toss. Add the spinach and toss again. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds.

Burmese Tomato Salad With Shallots and Peanuts Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Burmese Tomato Salad With Shallots and Peanuts

Makes 4 servings

Burmese tomato salad is a bold, bright toss of complementary colors and shapes with lively, vibrant flavors to match its appearance. Its tastes are sweet, salty, tangy, nutty, herbal, and spicy — and the dish is a fantastic way to use garden-ripe tomatoes. Our version of the salad is an adaptation of a recipe from The Rangoon Sisters by London-based supper-club hosts and authors Amy and Emily Chung.

In numerous Burmese dishes, toasted chickpea flour brings its unique earthy, nutty flavor and adds some starchiness; it’s optional in our salad, but it lends a little richness while also helping to tie the elements together. If you wish to include it, toast the flour in a small, dry skillet over medium heat, stirring, until browned and fragrant, about two minutes, then transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

We use a mix of round and cherry (or grape) tomatoes for varied shapes and textures. Be sure to seed the large tomatoes. Doing so will prevent the seeds and the jellied juices around them from diluting the flavors of the salad. Also, for best flavor and texture, be sure your tomatoes are room temperature.

4 medium shallots, peeled and thinly sliced into rounds, divided

¼ cup grape-seed or other neutral oil

1½ pounds firm, ripe tomatoes, stemmed, seeded, and cut into ½-inch wedges

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

2 serrano chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds

2 teaspoons toasted chickpea flour (optional, see headnote)

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lime juice

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Fill a small bowl with ice water and stir in half of the sliced shallots; set aside until ready to use. In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, combine the oil and remaining shallots. Cook, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat as the shallots begin to color, until light golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain in a fine-mesh sieve set over a small heat-proof bowl.

Transfer the fried shallots to a paper towel-lined plate; they will crisp as they cool. Discard the oil or reserve for another use.

In a serving bowl, combine both types of tomatoes, the peanuts, chilies, chickpea flour (if using), and pepper flakes (if using). Thoroughly drain the soaked shallots and add to the bowl, along with the cilantro, fish sauce, lime zest and juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Gently toss. Taste and season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with the fried shallots.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.