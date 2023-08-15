One more thing Donald Trump and Buddy Cianci have in common

The very first charge in the 41-count indictment is violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law most commonly associated with mobsters and other organized crime types.

While you were trying to watch “The Bachelorette,” former president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Trump’s charges are connected specifically to Georgia law – which matters because a sitting president wouldn’t have the ability to pardon himself if convicted on state charges – but it was the federal version of the RICO law that forced the former Providence mayor from office in 2002 and landed him in prison for four-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

A jury found Cianci guilty of racketeering conspiracy, which essentially meant he was running a corrupt criminal enterprise out of City Hall. In his later years, he liked to point out that he was acquitted of all other charges stemming from Operation Plunder Dome, but was convicted of being “captain of the ship.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The accusations against Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia are different than the ones Cianci faced, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said in the past that the sprawling RICO law can “tell the whole story of a crime.” Willis has aggressively used the RICO law to prosecute crimes in recent years.

Trump has now been indicted four times in four cities in the last five months, but the RICO charges in Georgia will seek to package together the former president urging Georgia’s secretary of state to find the votes he needed to win the 2020 election and his attempt to convince state lawmakers to appoint a new slate of electors.

For his part, Trump is already calling the latest indictment “rigged” and part of a “witch hunt.” That’s not quite as clever as Cianci declaring, “You’re not going to find any stains on this jacket.”

Advertisement

Cianci, of course, attempted to run for mayor one last time in 2014, but lost to Democrat Jorge Elorza. Trump, who has not been convicted of any of the criminal charges he faces up to this point, is the heavy favorite to be the Republican nominee for president next year.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.