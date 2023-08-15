Woman, 93, drowns of Castle Island in South Boston

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was swimming with two friends in Pleasure Bay when she accidentally went out too deep, State Police said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center, police said.

At around noon , the woman found herself in deep water and yelled for help before going under. Her two friends started to pull her to shore, with help from lifeguards, the statement said.

Once she was on the beach, the lifeguards performed CPR, police said.

Boston EMS took her to Boston Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death, police said.

