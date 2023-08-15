Flood watch in effect until noon for southeastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands, and Rhode Island

A flood watch is in effect for portions of southern New England until noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the areas most likely to be impacted by heavy rain and flooding include southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands.

“Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected toward daybreak Tuesday into Tuesday morning,” the weather service said. “A quick 1-2 inches of rain with localized 3 inch amounts are possible in a 2-4 hour period. This may impact the Tuesday morning commute and result in street flooding ... especially in the urban centers.”