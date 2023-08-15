Flood watch in effect until noon for southeastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands, and Rhode Island

A flood watch is in effect for portions of southern New England until noon Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said the areas most likely to be impacted by heavy rain and flooding include southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands.
“Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected toward daybreak Tuesday into Tuesday morning,” the weather service said. “A quick 1-2 inches of rain with localized 3 inch amounts are possible in a 2-4 hour period. This may impact the Tuesday morning commute and result in street flooding ... especially in the urban centers.”
The weather service cautioned motorists not to drive through flooded roads and underpasses.
In the Boston area, forecasters said there will be a chance of showers and drizzle this afternoon, with patchy fog. It will be cooler, with temperatures holding steady around 70 degrees.
Tuesday night will be cloudy and humid, with a chance of showers and drizzle. The patchy fog will persist and temperatures should stay in the upper 60s, forecasters said.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. In the Boston area, forecasters put the chance of rain at 30 percent.
“Can`t rule out hit or miss showers on Wednesday, although drier weather prevails more often than not,” forecasters wrote. “A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with seasonable temps, although periods of rain showers and embedded thundershowers may return Thursday night through Friday night. Drier and seasonable weather anticipated for the weekend.”
⚠️ Flood Watch— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 14, 2023
⏲️ Tuesday: 2 AM to 12 PM
🌧️1-2" of rainfall, localized amounts of 3" +
❗️ Heavy rainfall may result in pockets of significant street flooding in vulnerable urban areas.
Additional information: https://t.co/DkpsCt4qyP pic.twitter.com/XKat8Nmky2
