Funny Bridgeness: Your questions on the Cape Cod bridges, answered

The latest development came Monday, when Governor Maura Healey shifted strategies in hopes of getting the money needed for one new bridge, at least for now. It also spurred a whole new round of questions over when, how, and where a new road could rise above the Cape Cod Canal for the first time in nearly a century.

A lot has — hasn’t — happened since then: The Sagamore and Bourne bridges still stand. The projected price tag has more than quadrupled. Summer Cape traffic, as usual, stinks .

Nearly four years ago the federal government said replacing the two aging bridges that connect Cape Cod and the Massachusetts mainland was, even with a $1 billion price tag, the most economical solution to improving the only roads on and off the peninsula.

Advertisement

Why do the bridges need to be replaced anyway?

They’re really old.

When the Sagamore Bridge and Bourne Bridge were constructed in the 1930s, they were intended to last a half-century. But 88 years later, they’re still serving the 230,000 year-round residents of Barnstable County, the millions of people who visit the Cape each year, and, as expected, far more cars than engineers envisioned when they opened nearly a century ago.

The Bourne Bridge is rated structurally deficient, while the Sagamore Bridge is considered “fair.” But both are considered functionally obsolete by the US Army Corps of Engineers, which currently owns and maintains them. (More on that later.) Federal officials also warn that they could be “vulnerable to damage” during extreme weather events.

Beyond that, their design simply doesn’t work anymore. They have just 10-foot-wide travel lanes, no median, no shoulder to accommodate broken-down cars, and only a single 5-foot-wide sidewalk. Officials have recommended replacing each of the existing structures with a pair of twin arched bridges, outfitted with 12-foot travel lanes.

Advertisement

Got it. Soooo . . . when do the new ones open?

Not soon enough is how most people on the Cape would answer that.

In announcing its intention to pursue a fresh round of federal funds to replace the Sagamore Bridge at first and the Bourne Bridge later, the Healey administration said construction on a Sagamore replacement could begin in late 2028 and would last until late 2035 or early 2036. State officials said they intend to push ahead on the necessary permitting and design for both simultaneously.

The replacement schedule has long been fluid. The state said in applications for federal funding it submitted last year that it could begin construction on the bridges by 2027, and some had optimism it could begin even sooner.

“I was surprised by that [2028] date,” Paul Niedzwiecki, chief executive officer of Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, said Monday after getting briefed on the new developments. “We had been hoping as early as 2026 [for a] construction schedule based on last year’s application.”

State officials on Monday also estimated that it would take seven to eight years to replace the Bourne Bridge. But when construction on that would begin is unclear, in part because the state is choosing to pursue federal funds for that at a later, undetermined time. Officials have said traffic would continue to flow over the current bridges while the new ones are built, with the old ones later being demolished.

Why replace the Sagamore Bridge first, anyway?

State officials said construction was ultimately going to be done in phases, regardless of how they pursued federal funding. But they’re opting to pursue the Sagamore Bridge first largely because it’s the busier of the two.

Advertisement

It sees on average 58,638 cars a day, or about 17,000 more than Bourne Bridge. During the peak summer travel season, it also tends to be the route more people use to get off Cape.

While similarly designed, the bridges aren’t identical. At 1,408 feet, the Sagamore Bridge is nearly 1,000 feet shorter than the Bourne Bridge. The Bourne Bridge is technically rated in worse condition, but state officials said their structural conditions are similar enough that it wasn’t a factor in prioritizing one over the other.

Sorry, why are the Army Corps of Engineers involved again?

It’s a good question. The current bridges are not the property of the state, but instead are federal assets that are owned and maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers — which also maintains the Cape Cod Canal and a railroad bridge that crosses it.

An agreement from 2020 puts the state in charge of replacing the two Cape Cod Canal crossings and transfers ownership of the new bridges to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation once the work is complete. But in seeking federal funds, the state and Army Corps of Engineers actually apply together.

How much will all this cost?

More than most people thought just a few days ago. The Healey administration now estimates a complete replacement of both bridges will cost roughly $4.5 billion.

That’s a jump from a $4 billion estimate a year ago, and more than four times what the US Army Corps of Engineers estimated in 2019, when they pegged the total project at roughly $1 billion. Replacing the Sagamore Bridge alone is projected to now cost more than double that, at nearly $2.15 billion.

Advertisement

Time is money in the construction world, and inflation has played a role in hiking the price tag amid the project’s slow progress. Which is to say, the price could climb higher in the future, leading to the next question . . .

So who pays for all this? Wasn’t there a ton of federal money available?

There is — and there isn’t. In a December 2021 letter to then-governor Charlie Baker and others, US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, and Representative William Keating laid out the wealth of federal funding available under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, writing then that it provides a “clearer path forward for the full replacement of the Canal Bridges.”

Between a $12.5 billion competitive grant program known as the Bridge Investment Program, another new $5 billion grant program, and others, there was nearly $35 billion the state and US Army Corps of Engineers could pursue for the Cape Cod bridges, the lawmakers wrote. “Accordingly,” they added, “the current moment represents our best opportunity to finally advance and secure funding for this critical initiative in Massachusetts.”

In reality, there’s a ton of competition from other projects and various political pressures that dictate what the state can and cannot score. That means it will take an ongoing patchwork of federal and state resources, few of which are guaranteed.

The applications the state submitted last year for nearly $3 billion in federal funds fell short, and the Healey administration, hoping to make their bid more competitive, now plan to seek roughly half that — about $1.45 billion — to make the Sagamore Bridge replacement a reality.

Advertisement

Healey has said she would commit up to $700 million of state funds to the total project. State officials hope another $350 million included in a wide-ranging US Senate appropriations bill also survives.

But is it possible the state may have to commit even more money? “Clearly,” Keating said in a phone interview Monday. “This is going to be all hands on deck to get the revenue.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.