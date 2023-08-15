Georgia’s RICO law is broad, giving prosecutors more latitude to pursue conspiracy charges

“The Georgia RICO version is one of the broadest in the country, meaning that it can encompass more acts than just about anywhere,’’ said Ashleigh B. Merchant, a Marietta, Ga., criminal defense attorney. “Because it’s so broad ... they’re able to pull in a lot of people who are not as culpable. But they’re still on the hook for the conduct of everybody else.”

The federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law, enacted in 1970, has its roots in prosecuting organized crime. But states have since passed similar statutes that vary considerably in scope, with Georgia’s considered among the most wide-ranging. Prosecutors in Georgia have used that law aggressively, lawyers said.

They share the same name, but the Georgia RICO statute Donald Trump has been charged with violating is significantly different than its federal counterpart, attorneys said Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump and 18 other people were charged under the Georgia statute with taking part in a “criminal enterprise” that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court records.

The former president was indicted after an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office is currently prosecuting what local lawyers call the “YSL” case under the same RICO statute. In that case, Willis alleges that Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his associates formed a street gang known as Young Slime Life, an allegation their lawyers have repeatedly denied.

As part of that case, Willis pointed to rap lyrics as evidence of a criminal conspiracy by YSL, which operated a music company in the Atlanta area.

The use of a non-criminal act, such as writing a rap song, to charge racketeering under RICO is “really unique,” Merchant said. “They can bring in non-criminal conduct” as proof of a criminal conspiracy, she said. She used the same strategy in the Trump indictment, Merchant said.

“You see a lot of conduct [in the Trump indictment] that’s spelled out in the indictment — but it’s not a crime,” she said.

Georgia’s RICO law carries a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, either prison time or probation, Merchant said. In contrast, federal judges have the discretion under the statute, once sentencing guidelines are applied, to order no prison time or up to 20 years behind bars, said Martin G. Weinberg, a Boston criminal defense attorney who has represented people who have been charged under the federal RICO act.

Weinberg said he considers the Georgia indictment and the Jan. 6 federal charges the most serious of the four criminal cases Trump now faces.

“These are profoundly serious allegations, historic allegations, and they go to the heart of whether the legal system will protect the political system against an attempted coup d’etat,” he said. “I think you could say that these are the most serious criminal charges brought since Aaron Burr was charged with treason during the Jefferson administration.”

Weinberg said he did not think a federal prosecutor could have filed similar charges against Trump for his actions in Georgia because the alleged conspiracy was relatively short-lived. Federal courts typically want proof that a conspiracy has been operating for much longer time periods, he said.

Merchant said that she was not aware of any defendant charged under Georgia’s RICO law who was allowed to remain free before trial. While doubtful that Trump would be jailed before trial because of his status as a former president, she noted that Georgia law allows a judge to consider whether a defendant is influencing witnesses or attempting to obstruct justice when setting bail.

Merchant and Weinberg both said the other defendants in the case must decide whether to go to trial and face a mandatory sentence for racketeering, even if they had a minimal role, or accept a plea deal in exchange for testifying against other defendants.

“I think they’re going to flip a lot of the other people and that’s going to really put [Trump] in peril,” Merchant said.

Merchant also noted that Willis, the prosecutor, does not have to prove that Trump knew about every action alleged in the indictment to be part of the conspiracy. The same is true for the 18 other people charged with racketeering who never spoke with or met Trump, she said.

“You have to have a thin connection between each of the parties,” she said. But Willis “doesn’t have to prove that each party knew what the other party was doing.”

