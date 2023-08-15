Hartford police officer arrested after incident at Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — A Hartford police officer has been arrested on sexual assault charges in an alleged incident that occurred over the weekend at Ballard’s Beach Club.
Justin Damone was off duty during the incident on Block Island, and Hartford’s police department has opened an internal affairs investigation, according to Chief Jason Thody.
Damone, a four-year veteran of the department, was suspended without pay pending both internal and criminal investigations.
This story will be updated.
