After rocky departure from Harvard, prominent disinformation expert Joan Donovan heads to BU

Now, Donovan, who has testified before Congress and is regularly quoted in the news media, is heading to Boston University as an assistant professor. She will teach journalism classes and continue researching how politicians use social media to spread disinformation.

But last summer, Donovan was informed by school officials that the Technology and Social Change Project, which she directed, would wind down because of an internal policy that requires all research projects to be led by full faculty members. Donovan was not on a tenure track at Harvard.

Joan Donovan spent the past four years at Harvard University’s Kennedy School researching how conspiracy theories, social media algorithms, and media manipulation influence public perception and threaten democracy.

“One of the things that I wanted to accomplish with leaving Harvard was getting into a tenure-track position at a school that I felt was doing really excellent work around misinformation research [and] journalism,” said Donovan, who is originally from Saugus and played in a punk-rock band.

The news of Donovan’s exit from Harvard, first reported by The Harvard Crimson in February, prompted concern over academic freedom, given the timeliness of Donovan’s work ahead of a presidential campaign in which Republican front-runner Donald Trump regularly engages in disinformation campaigns.

Donovan said she felt she did not have the academic freedom she needed at Harvard to research the role of large technology companies in allowing disinformation and extremism to spread online. Donovan, who had a $3 million annual research budget and a team of about 40 employees, said she faced internal resistance in hiring, bringing in fellows, and starting a podcast after Harvard accepted $500 million in 2021 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the foundation owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

“Tech companies have moved large amounts of funding into universities,” Donovan, 43, said in an interview. “From my standpoint, if we’re going to do accountability research, we’re going to upset industry elites.”

The Kennedy School denied that the $500 million gift played any role in the demise of Donovan’s project. A spokesperson said Tuesday that while the project is ending Aug. 31, the research will continue at the school, including through The Facebook Archive Project. Several employees who previously worked with Donovan will continue researching and spotlighting misinformation at the Kennedy School.

“The completion of grant-funded research on the TaSC project is the reason that the project is ending at this time; this has nothing to do with minimizing the importance of the topics of misinformation and disinformation, or with limiting academic freedom,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the Kennedy School faced criticism over academic freedom for not offering a fellowship to Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Roth alleged the fellowship was rejected because of his past criticisms of Israel, which he believed some large Harvard donors resented.

Kennedy School dean Douglas Elmendorf reversed his decision following a public outcry, but denied that the initial rejection was influenced in any way by donors.

Donovan’s experiences at Harvard prompted her to seek a tenure-track position at another university that was dedicated to researching people and companies in power, she said.

“Harvard is an incredibly political institution,” Donovan said. “It’s also the richest corporation. Its mission sometimes is diluted by the donors of the time.”

At BU, Donovan plans to create an “internet observatory” of politicians’ online posts. She said that will entail collecting the tweets, Facebook posts, emails to constituents, and other online communications for every national politician. The observatory will allow researchers to analyze the impact on society of politicians’ speech, and how they promote disinformation and conspiracies.

Donovan, who was one of the first researchers to predict that medical disinformation would challenge the fight against COVID-19, will also teach journalism classes at BU on media manipulation.

“Being in a journalism department means that I’m going to be surrounded by people who don’t just want to know the truth, but want to seek it,” Donovan said.

BU said Donovan will be a welcomed addition to the campus.

“With a national profile and reputation, Joan will build on our existing deep expertise in the study of mis- and disinformation — a topic that could not be more timely and urgent,” said Tammy Vigil, senior associate dean and associate professor of media science at Boston University’s College of Communication. “With her arrival, our college will make a tremendous impact on the current debate as well as the learning experience for our students.”

Michelle Amazeen, director of the Communication Research Center at BU, said Donovan is joining BU at a critical moment because disinformation “is affecting everything we do. Efforts to “silence” researchers who are looking into false claims make the work more important than ever.

“Disinformation is prevalent in our media systems, and our information ecosystem,” Amazeen said. “We need all hands on deck to understand the nature of the problem and different solutions for addressing it.”

