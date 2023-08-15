‘Hot people and hot places.’ Boston task force eyes targeted approach to gun violence reduction

Or to put it more plainly: “Hot people and hot places.”

“It’s focusing on the micro-places and the micro-populations,” said Isaac Yablo, Mayor Michelle Wu’s senior adviser for community safety.

A new city task force aimed at reducing shootings will focus specifically on the people pulling the trigger and the handful of small locations where an outsize amount of street violence happens.

The Gun Violence Reduction Management Team, which met for the first time Tuesday, includes representatives from the mayor’s office and police department as well as health workers plus some community partners who work with people committing shootings, Yablo said.

Advertisement

Going forward, the 15-member panel will meet regularly on Fridays, with a specific focus on gun violence.

“I want shooters,” he said. “The goal is to stop shooting. Not anything else.”

The city also plans by spring to reconstitute its street-outreach team after the previous version, SOAR, collapsed last year amid internal issues, he said. Other task forces, about youth violence and intimate partner violence, also are planned.

Data show violence in Boston is not driven by teens, as many people think, Yablo said. The average ages of people shooting and getting shot are both around 30, he said. It’s adults who likely have been disconnected from government services for a period of time.

“The central problem that we have in Boston is that we do a poor job of understanding what the problem is,” he said. “It’s not a youth problem.”

The police gang unit and outreach workers already are trying to identify people who are committing shootings. The task force, Yablo said, is meant to coordinate efforts, getting services and enforcement to the people pulling the triggers.

The panel will also focus on what Yablo calls “opportunity zones,” the hot places where violence is clustered, areas that may only be as big as an intersection or a block. He said the city should be looking to see what it could do better with those public spaces, even if it’s it’s as simple as fixing lights or having a police presence at certain hours.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if all of our I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed in these areas,” he said.

General crime and violence alike have trended down in Boston since the 1990s, and shootings are down this year over last. To date in 2023, 95 people have been shot, down from 108 over the same stretch of 2022 and well below the five-year average of 127.6. But those victims include 20 dead in 2023, up from 14 killed to date last year, but right around the five-year average of 20.8, data show.

The past two years ended with 40 homicides, according to police.

The city also largely avoided the uptick many other major American cities had in violent crime over the past few years. But officials and residents say the improvement is hard to recognize in an areas of frequent gun violence.

“The data resets every year, but the trauma does not reset,” Yablo said.

The task force follows a pledge Wu made at a violence-reduction workshop this spring to cut homicides and shootings by 20 percent over the next three years.

Asked how this task force can be more than a theoretical exercise, Yablo said, “This is one where it’s the day-to-day managers that are tasked with it — these are the people who are actually responsible” for the departments that work on these matters.

Advertisement

Francisco DePina said his organization, Boston Uncornered, a group that directly targets and works with shooters to try to persuade them to desist, also sits on the task force.

“We have the people who know the guys, and they trust them,” he said, so they can be a helpful intermediary. “We have real leaders who can identify what crews are making the noise, and who in that crew is making that noise.”

Jonathan Jay, an associate professor at Boston University who focuses on gun violence, said he’s researched that place-based approach.

“These kinds of strategies can feel kind of ineffectual and feel-good,” he said, but “really deeply engaging on a dozen or two dozen places, that’s something that can really make a difference people can feel.”

Jay said his research on violence in Boston suggests a couple of other focus areas, too. One is literal heat, as he said there’s a “surprisingly strong link between hot days and gun violence, especially in Boston,” and the warmer it gets, the hotter tempers seem to run.

He also said there’s more research happening on the role of social media in disputes, which can originate online or start in the physical world and then escalate in the digital realm.

“There’s a clear understanding that it’s playing a role, but lack of a clear understanding of how to tackle that,” he said.

Advertisement

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.