‘It felt like a win-win-win.’ Boston to launch e-bike delivery program.

“This pilot will help us explore alternatives by offering convenient delivery options that support neighborhood businesses while keeping our streets safe and moving,” said Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge in a statement.

The pilot program will provide deliveries to and from local businesses in Allston with electric cargo bikes for at least a year starting in mid-September, the Boston Transportation Department announced Tuesday, aiming to reduce car pollution and traffic, and free up space on city streets now occupied by delivery cars that often idle near curbs.

Allston is trying to say goodbye to double-parked delivery vehicles and hello to e-bikes with a new city program launching next month.

The program, which has been in the planning stage for years, will subsidize the cost of e-bike deliveries for eight Allston businesses, according to a city press release, using a $492,286 grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and around $345,000 in city funds. The city has hired New York-based Net Zero Logistics to operate the program, the release said, including managing the fleet of e-bikes and related equipment and making the deliveries.

Net Zero did not immediately respond to a request for information.

So far, four Allston businesses are participating: City Fresh Foods, About Fresh, Allston-Brighton CSA, and OliToki, according to city spokesperson Kelly Mitchell. Interested Allston businesses are encouraged to fill out a form on the city’s website.

Transit and climate advocates have long been pushing the city and state to encourage the adoption of e-bikes to replace short car trips as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts, responsible for 37 percent, and most of the damage comes from personal cars.

In its Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030, the state said it would launch an e-bike incentive program, but so far, no such program has materialized. Meanwhile, other states from Hawaii to Connecticut have already launched or are in the process of starting e-bike rebates.

John Kim, who owns OliTOki, a Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant in Packard’s Corner, said joining the Boston e-bike delivery program was a no-brainer. He expects it will be good for business, good for customers, and good for the neighborhood.

“It felt like a win-win-win in all directions,” Kim, 46, said.

Since opening the restaurant seven years ago, Kim has seen car traffic get worse. He relies on third-party companies that use cars to do deliveries, which make up much of the restaurant’s business. He has often wondered why there aren’t more bike couriers.

Come September, Kim plans to use the service on weekends, he said, paying a flat $15-per-hour fee for the service instead of a per-order fee to delivery app companies.

“My primary reason is to help the city grow and evolve in the right ways,” he said. “I just want Boston to catch up and be the best city in the country.”

The program will allow the Allston-Brighton Health Collaborative to deliver farm share produce to local residents for the first time, said Jessi Rubin, the Food Access Coordinator at the Allston-Brighton Health Collaborative.

The farm share program currently has about 50 people who pick up bags of produce twice per month, Rubin said, and about 10 have already said they are interested in receiving deliveries.

“A lot of people work multiple jobs, there’s one parent in the household, there’s a lot of reasons why people don’t come to pick up their share, but they still need and want that food,” said Rubin.

In the past, the non-profit has relied on volunteers to make deliveries when farm share participants aren’t able to pick up. Now, there will be scheduled delivery times for residents who need the service.

“It’s a good model to ensure these people will get the food they need in a timely, efficient way,” she said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.