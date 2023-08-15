The MBTA’s chief safety officer is resigning, T’s top official says

The MBTA’s chief safety officer, who has overseen the agency’s most important division for the last three years and helped shepherd the T through nearly unprecedented federal scrutiny after a series of critical safety failures, is leaving, according to an email from General Manager Phillip Eng sent to employees Tuesday.

Rod Brooks, Senior Advisor for Capital, Operations, and Safety, will oversee the safety department while the T searches for Ester’s replacement, Eng’s email said.

Ester reports to MassDOT chief safety officer Patrick Lavin, who was appointed by Governor Maura Healey to the newly created role earlier this year.

Advertisement

“I am grateful for Ron’s service to the MBTA,” Eng’s email said. “He has made a real difference in the safety of our system, and he will be missed.”

Spokespeople for the T and Healey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shakeup comes as the T is still working to comply with directives from federal regulators who have found serious lapses in maintenance and safety at the agency, including that the T is severely understaffed.

Ester started at the MBTA in August 2020 as part of a reorganization of the safety department following several derailments and a report from a panel of outside experts that found the agency wasn’t prioritizing maintenance and safety. Ester joined the T after more than 28 years at Chicago Transit Authority.

The T’s safety performance continued to falter with Ester in the chief safety role.

The Federal Transit Administration found that between January 2019 and April 2022, the T had a higher rate of serious safety events on its subway system than the industry average. Safety events grew more serious over that time frame, the FTA said, “from minor property damage, brief service disruptions, and minor injuries in 2019 and 2020, to more significant property damage, extended service disruptions, and more serious passenger injuries requiring hospitalization in 2021,″ followed by the dragging death of a Red Line passenger in April 2022.

Advertisement

Since then, the FTA has continued to point out serious safety problems at the T, including several incidents earlier this year in which workers came dangerously close to being hit by trains. In April, the federal agency warned that there is a “substantial risk” of a death or injury on the T’s tracks and ordered the T to retrain thousands of employees.

During Ester’s tenure, the T said it expanded the safety department staff and broadened its scope, including training to prioritize safety.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.