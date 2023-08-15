Person injured and multiple vehicles hit during overnight shooting in Roxbury

A person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Roxbury early Tuesday morning, Boston police said.
Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 62 Bower St. at approximately 1:08 a.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening, Torigian said.
Multiple vehicles were also hit during the shooting, Torigian said.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made, he said.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.
