Poll shows Kelly Ayotte leading New Hampshire governor’s race

“This poll serves as proof that Kelly’s message is resonating with voters,” said Ayotte spokesperson John Corbett. “They want a tough, conservative governor who will keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous, and free.”

The poll shows Ayotte with a big lead over fellow Republican candidate Chuck Morse , and she outperformed each of the Democratic candidates, Cinde Warmington and Joyce Craig , in hypothetical matchups.

Former US senator Kelly Ayotte looks like the very early favorite in New Hampshire’s budding 2024 gubernatorial contest, according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

But with at least 17 percent of voters still undecided about which candidate they will pick in the general election, there is still plenty of wiggle room for this race to change, according to Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball.

The primary election is more than a year away, on Sept. 10, 2024, followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, said August 2023 is far too early to be thinking about polls for the 2024 gubernatorial race. Most voters aren’t paying attention to politics right now, and the political discussions that are happening are dominated by the presidential primary, he said.

What’s more, voter turnout for New Hampshire’s state primaries is typically very low, which allows outsider candidates to perform well, Smith said.

“Ayotte is likely leading as she is the only candidate who has held statewide office. Polling this far before an election is simply name recognition,” he said.

In the GOP primary, 45 percent of voters said they support Ayotte while 9 percent backed Morse, a former state Senate president, according to the Emerson College poll. Another 4 percent picked education commissioner Frank Edelblut and 3 percent supported Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer who ran for Congress in 2022. Edelblut and Burns have yet to decide whether to join the GOP contest.

While 35 percent of voters remain undecided in the Republican gubernatorial primary, 52 percent are undecided in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to the poll.

The poll showed Craig, the outgoing mayor of Manchester, with support from 30 percent of voters in the Democratic primary. Warmington, the lone Democrat on the state’s five-member Executive Council, had the support of 15 percent of voters.

Craig also performed slightly better than Warmington in hypothetical matchups with Ayotte.

New Hampshire Democratic candidates for New Hampshire governor Cinde Warmington, left, and Joyce Craig, right. CHERYL SENTER FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

When asked to choose between Ayotte and Craig, 46 percent of voters picked Ayotte and 37 percent picked Craig, while 17 percent remained undecided. When asked to choose between Ayotte and Warmington, 47 percent picked Ayotte and 34 percent picked Warmington while 19 percent remained undecided.

“Joyce Craig is in the strongest position to take on whichever extreme Republican comes out of their primary,” said Craig campaign spokesperson Craig Brown.

“While Republicans will be spending the next year racing to detail their plans to defund public schools and ban abortion, Joyce is focused on the issues that matter to Granite Staters — creating opportunity for every Granite Stater by strengthening our economy to help families keep up with rising costs, ensuring access to affordable housing, strengthening public education, and protecting reproductive health care,” Brown said.

Warmington campaign manager Phillip Stein said voters are just starting to learn about her work to make New Hampshire “a place where people can afford to live and thrive.” That includes key priorities like defending reproductive health care rights and tackling housing costs, he said.

“Republicans are afraid to face Cinde in the general election because they know she is the best candidate Democrats have to win back the governorship in 2024,” Stein said.

It’s true that some Republicans have said Warmington would be the tougher Democratic candidate to beat in the general election. That’s based largely on the argument that Craig’s administration is to blame for Manchester’s challenges with public safety and homelessness — an argument that Craig has countered by noting that the city’s violent crime rate has fallen since she took office.

Since launching her gubernatorial campaign, Ayotte has spent a lot of time talking about defending New Hampshire’s distinct political identity from the influence of its neighbor to the south. She’s said she’s running because her beloved state “is one election away from becoming Massachusetts.”

The pollsters from Emerson College asked Granite Staters what they think about Massachusetts, and the results differed by party registration. While 77 percent of Republican voters said New Hampshire is a “much” better place to live than Massachusetts, just 41 percent of Democrats agreed.

The survey, which was conducted Aug. 9-11, has a credibility interval, which is similar to a margin of error, of 3.4 percentage points, pollsters said.

Chris Christie’s rise

In the 2024 presidential contest, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has been widely described as former president Donald Trump’s top GOP rival. That could still be true, but the new Emerson College poll shows DeSantis slipping into third place among likely voters in New Hampshire’s GOP presidential primary.

“This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Kimball.

Trump ranked first, at 49 percent, followed by former New Jersey governor Chris Christie in second, at 9 percent, and DeSantis in third, at 8 percent, according to the poll.

The margin of error (4.9 percent) is greater than the difference between Christie and DeSantis, so the two are effectively tied, but this poll reflects trends across multiple polls that have shown DeSantis slipping in New Hampshire while Christie has gained modest ground.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.