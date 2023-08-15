Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clarifies his position on abortion after NBC News interview

“I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life,” he replied.

During an interview Sunday with an NBC News reporter at the Iowa State Fair, Kennedy was asked “Would you sign a federal protection to protect the rights that were in the Roe precedent if you were president?”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has backtracked on remarks that he supported a federal limit on abortion after three months of pregnancy, stating that he “misunderstood” the reporter’s question.

“So you would cap it at 15 weeks?” the reporter, Ali Vitali, asked.

“Yes,” Kennedy said.

“Or 21 weeks?” the reporter asked.

“Yes, three months,” Kennedy said.

“So three months, you would sign a federal cap on that,” the reporter said.

“Yes, I would,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Later on Sunday, Kennedy’s campaign released a statement clarifying his position on the issue, stating that he does not support legislation banning abortion.

“Today, Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by an NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair,” the statement said. “Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, ruling that states could not ban abortions before fetal viability, which today is generally considered to be around 24 weeks. The court overturned that ruling in 2022.

Vitali followed up by posting a transcript of her exchange with Kennedy on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On his campaign website, kennedy24.com, Kennedy’s outlines his position on abortion.

“Mr. Kennedy believes in the principle of body autonomy,” the website states. “Whether it is about abortion or medical mandates, he will never tell a woman what to do with her body. Just as government should not coerce people into taking medical products they do not want, so also shouldn’t it force women to undergo pregnancies they don’t want. Government has already invaded the lives of private citizens too much.”

The statement goes on to say that “Mr. Kennedy believes that there is actually a broad moral agreement hidden behind the divisiveness of this issue. Few Americans want to force women to go through unwanted pregnancies. Few Americans relish the thought of ending the life of an embryo or fetus. However, most people feel differently about morning-after pills than they do about late-stage abortions. Mr. Kennedy believes that a reasonable compromise is possible. Whether abortions after fetal viability should be banned unless the life of the mother is threatened is an issue for state legislatures to decide.”









